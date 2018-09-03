Celtic rumour mill: Reaction to Hoops victory over Rangers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers pinpointed holding on to matchwinning goalscorer Olivier Ntcham and Dedryck Boyata during the transfer window as central to the Scottish champions’ latest derby success – yesterday’s 1-0 home victory. (The Scotsman)

- Steven Gerrard accused referee Willie Collum of disregarding the advice of his fourth official in refusing to take action against what he claimed was a “blatant foul” in the build-up to Celtic’s winning goal in the first Old Firm clash of the season. (The Scotsman)

- Connor Goldson took confidence from yesterday’s Old Firm game despite Rangers’ defeat because it proved Celtic aren’t as good as he was given to believe. (The Scotsman)

- You doubt, we’ll dominate. That was how Celtic captain Scott Brown summed up a derby triumph that came in the wake of predictions that behind-the-scenes upheaval at the club could make them vulnerable when Steven Gerrard’s renewed Rangers came calling. (The Scotsman)

- Steven Gerrard admitted Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was fortunate not to be punished for flicking a leg at Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer in the first half. He said: “I think he has lashed out. Of course I will speak to him. I am honest. I will tell you what I see. If something is blatant it is blatant.” (Various)