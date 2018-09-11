Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers to have Arzani talks with Aussie boss | Ex-Celtic goalkeeper turns to politics | BBC documentary tribute to Hoops hero Tommy Burns

Australia boss Graham Arnold will have a meeting with Brendan Rodgers about Daniel Arazni.

The 19-year-old was been signed on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City but he has been left out the club’s Europa League squad. Arnold hopes to find out more about how he will be used at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic rumour mill

McLeish justified by team selection

Scotland’s 2-0 win over Albania justified Alex McLeish’s team selection. The Scotland boss included Kilmarnock’s Stephen O’Donnell and chose Johnny Russell and Steven Naismith ahead of Celtic's Leigh Griffiths in attack.

“I work with the players every day, you guys don’t,” said McLeish. “I think I am well qualified to select who I choose.” (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic goalkeeper Logan Bailly has turned to politics

The 32-year-old left Celtic last season after two years in Glasgow to sign for Belgian side Mouscron.

He became a regular back in Belgium before falling out of favour and has not featured this season.

Documentary tribute to Hoops hero Tommy Burns

The family of the late Tommy Burns have joined football ­legends to pay tribute to the Celtic and Scotland player in a documentary to be screened later this month.

Tommy Burns, to be shown on BBC Alba on September 21, marks ten years since the “inspirational” former Celtic midfielder and manager died at the age of 51 after a fight with skin cancer.