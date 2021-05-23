Sir Alex Ferguson. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old has emerged as the frontrunner to take over in the dugout at Parkhead on a permanent basis after Neil Lennon left the club earlier this season.

Despite repeated delays in unveiling Howe as the Hoops’ new boss, it is still widely expected that the ex-Cherries boss will take charge in Glasgow this summer, and the young manager has received the backing of one of the most successful managers of all-time in recent days.

Speaking to Gary Neville during a Q&A for Sport Bible, Ferguson said: "On young managers, Eddie Howe had a great period at Bournemouth, for a young manager.

"I think he did very well.

"Even though he's relegated it doesn't mean to say he's not a good manager, I think he is a good manager."

Howe did oversee Bournemouth’s relegation from the Premier League in 2019/20, shortly before leaving his post on the south coast, but was also responsible for a period of huge success at the Vitality Stadium.

During his tenure, the Cherries survived potential relegation from the English Football League and would go on to embark on a series of promotions that culminated in an extended run in the top flight.