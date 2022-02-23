Chairman Philip O'Doherty happy pair sign contract extensions

The chairman feels securing both Ruaidhrí Higgins and Ronan Boyce on long term deals can only but help the Brandywell men in their quest to bring success to the club.

"I think when you have Michael Duffy and Ronan Boyce on four year deals, then the manager has to be on probably the same length of contract as your sort of senior players," he admitted.

"It use to be very hard to get a player sign two year deals now we are trying to push it to three and four year deals for the players that we see a long term future at the Brandywell and Ruaidhrí is absolutely committed to the club as well and he wants to bring success to the club, so we have to back him as a board."