Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2333GS – 89

Last week 'Stute saw their game away at Annagh abandoned after 63 minutes when United player, Ryan 'Pixie' Moffatt, suffered a dislocated knee and had to wait more than 90 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the BMG Arena in Portadown. Institute were leading 1-0 when the game was stopped and while wishing the Annagh midfielder well with his recovery, Deery said the incident highlights the need for better resources at Championship fixtures.

"It was a really difficult one. It looked as if we were going to push on and win by an even greater margin and then that horrible injury happened," explained Deery, whose side now face a second trip to Portadown for the replayed game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It shows how much the Championship is crying out for better resources. We obviously wish the player all the best with his recovery. He’s dislocated his knee and that's a terrible injury but we're the second highest division of football in Northern Ireland and we don't have the proper resources at the ground to continue a game following a serious injury.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We need better structures for every club. We need doctors, we need volunteers from St. John's Ambulance and all that. The players deserve it. These players are travelling all round the country for very little and now we have to replay the game, starting from zero again when we were close to a valuable three points.

"There has been no date set but we're more than likely looking at a Tuesday night. It’s unfortunate because had we gone on to win it we would have been sitting second."

The lack of a result last week means Institute currently sit sixth but only five points off top spot and with that game in hand over all their rivals, one of whom, third placed Dundela, arrive this weekend with Deery keen to maintain his team's impressive form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you are consistently getting results it’s not by fluke," he added, "The boys have been working hard and have bought into everything we’ve told them. It's still early days but we want to continue our success.