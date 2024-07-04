Will Patching gets on the ball against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers 2 Derry City 1

ELIS Chapman's second half brace put a dent in Derry City's title challenge at the Sligo Showgrounds as the Brandywell club's four match winning run came to an abrupt end.

Paul McMullan's sublime 54th minute strike put Derry into a promising position but Sadou Diallo brought down Will Fitzgerald inside the penalty area to present a way back for Sligo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chapman sent Brian Maher the wrong way from the resultant spotkick on 62 minutes and the Englishman produced a superb solo effort for an 89th minute winner.

JR Wilson was shown a second yellow card for dissent in second half stoppage time and Ed McGinty produced several superb saves to deny Derry who fell to a first defeat since May 20th.

Derry have picked up just two points from a possible 18 in their last six visits to the Showgrounds but this defeat will hurt most for Ruaidhri Higgins who must park the league campaign and focus on the trip to Gibraltar in the Uefa Conference League.

With Drogheda clinching a 1-1 draw against nine man Shels, it softened the blow for Derry who find themselves three points behind the Reds who have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins kept faith with the same team which clinched a lop-sided victory over Drogheda United last weekend and there was no place on the bench for new signing Jacob Davenport. There was a first appearance in the squad for Northern Ireland underage midfielder Glenn McCourt - the nephew of former Celtic and Derry star Paddy McCourt.

For Sligo, there was a debut for ex-Derry City winger Stephen Mallon following his move from Cliftonville. He was the only change from the team which defeated Shamrock Rovers 2-0 last weekend, replacing Fabrice Hartmann who returned to RB Leipzig following the end of his loan spell. There was no place in the squad for last week's goal hero Simon Power due to illness.

In a poignant moment before kick-off, Higgins, John Russell and League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon laid wreaths on the centre circle for the late Tommie Gorman before a minute's applause for the highly respected veteran journalist.

After just three minutes Derry had a fantastic opportunity to break the deadlock. Daniel Kelly fired a dangerous ball across the goalmouth which evaded everyone including Paul McMullan who misjudged the pace of the ball at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGinty once again thwarted Derry on the half hour mark when O'Reilly threaded a pass through the heart of the defence into the stride of McMullan but the Scotsman overran it and his eventual shot was charged down brilliantly by the Sligo keeper.

Former Candy Stripes wingers Will Fitzgerald and Mallon were lively in the opening stages and the latter crossed into a packed penalty area where Wilson Waweru met it with a header gathered comfortably by Brian Maher.

Hoban did brilliantly to find the run of Kelly on 13 minutes with a well timed ball over the top of the Sligo defence but from a narrow angle the winger's strike was saved at the near post by Ed McGinty who turned it behind.

Patching swung in an excellent free-kick from wide of the penalty area but Mark Connolly couldn't get the vital touch in a crowded six yard box and it bounced wide of the far post. It was another opportunity gone begging for the visitors with five minutes left in the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City striker Hoban fashioned an outstanding chance in first half stoppage time. Dummigan swung a ball into the box towards the club's top scorer whose superbly executed overhead kick from 16 yards bounced narrowly wide of the post with McGinty beaten.

That proved the last action of the first half and Derry will have been disappointed not to be ahead, particularly with Shelbourne taking a 1-0 lead into the break at Drogheda.

Derry broke the deadlock in some style on 54 minutes when Kelly crossed deep into the Sligo penalty area and when it came to the feet of McMullan, the winger did brilliantly to curl the ball into the far corner - his third goal of the season.

Sligo winger, Fitzgerald made a jinking run into the box and as he attempted the stepover he was brought down by the outstretched leg of Diallo on the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up stepped Chapman to take the spotkick and he coolly slotted the ball into the net sending Maher the wrong way for the equaliser.

Fitzgerald was causing havoc on Sligo's left wing and when he skipped past Dummigan he delivered into the six yard box towards substitute Kailin Barlow who headed over.

McMullan tried to find the far corner once again from an almost identical position as his goal but this time McGinty was equal to it.

Higgins made an attacking double sub with Michael Duffy and Danny Mullen replacing Kelly and Diallo on 73 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barlow could have put Sligo ahead on 84 minutes when the ball fell to him inside the box but his shot on the turn sailed over.

Chapman went on a 40 yard run through the Derry defence before a deft touch opened up space and he nonchalantly steered the ball into the corner of the net to put the home side ahead on 89 minutes.

There was further drama in the first of four minutes of additional time as Wilson was shown a second yellow card for dissent.

McGinty saved brilliantly twice in quick succession to deny Hoban and then Whelan in the dying seconds but it wasn't to be for Derry as Sligo earned a precious win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Wilson, Denham, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Mallon (Barlow 66), Chapman, Malley, Morahan, Fitzgerald; Waweru (Elding 83); Subs Not Used - Brush, Gabbidon, Wiggestt, Radosavljevic, McDonagh, Patton, Mooney.

Derry City: Maher; Dummigan, Connolly, McEleney, Doherty; Kelly (Duffy 73), O'Reilly, Diallo (Mullen 73), McMullan (Whelan 84); Patching; Hoban; Subs Not Used - Ryan, Coll, Harkin, Todd, McCourt.