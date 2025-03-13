SLIGO Rovers striker Cian Kavanagh feels he's got a 'point to prove' when he comes up against his former team Derry City at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

The 22 year-old Dubliner scored five goals in 40 appearances for Derry including huge goals in the two legged UEFA Conference League victory over Finnish outfit, KuPs.

He has fond memories of his time on Foyleside where he met his girlfriend, Derry girl, Eimear Toland, and admits he's uncertain about where her loyalties lie heading into Saturday's crunch clash.

Regardless, he's out to continue his impressive start to his Sligo career where he's found a new lease of life under John Russell.

"It's been exciting," said Kavanagh who was snapped up from St Pat’s in the close season.

"Obviously I'm back playing now - something I've been waiting on for a while so it's good to be out there on the pitch and starting games as well.

"I scored two goals and had two goals disallowed for offside which were controversial looking back on them. I'm enjoying myself and enjoying the way I'm playing now."

A lack of gametime as he found himself down the pecking order behind Aidan Keena and Mason Melia at Richmond Park left him low in confidence. But he’s played a leading role for the Bit O’Red this term so far.

Cian Kavanagh and his girlfriend Eimear Toland.

"Confidence is one of the biggest things, especially as a striker. Last year my confidence was down a lot and I feel it's only growing game by game now."

He’s not the only former Candy Stripe who has reignited their career at the Showgrounds with Will Fitzgerald flourishing under Russell.

And Kavanagh credits the Sligo boss for getting the best out of him by putting his trust in him.

"I had that conversation obviously before I came. I just wanted a manager who would trust me and play me.

Cian Kavanagh celebrates scoring Derry City’s second goal against KuPs FC. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

"At the moment he's doing that and I feel like I'm coming into form a little bit now.”

He scored twice against another of his former clubs in the 4-3 defeat to St Pat's in Inchicore this season already and was denied a hat-trick from the penalty spot.

As much as he feels he gained invaluable experience at Brandywell, he’s determined to get one over Tiernan Lynch's troops.

"It gives it an added edge [playing against a former team], in my head anyway I want to prove a point. It's just another game though and we're all looking forward to it but it means a little bit more when it's against a former team.

"I really liked Derry. It was probably more of an experience just to learn from the likes of Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy.

"I did score some big goals for Derry and playing in Europe and big matches like that was good. I really enjoyed my time there.

"At Pat's there were three different strikers; myself, Aidan Keena and Mason Melia so it was hard to get the jersey there.

"Last year I didn't play three games in a row and I think that's important. I'm feeling good recently and looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

He expects Derry to come out fighting after two games without a win and while the two teams occupy the bottom two spots in the table, he’s not giving league positions a second thought at this early juncture in the season.

“It's a bit early to be looking at the table. We take it game by game and pick up results when we can.

"Things can change very quickly. Nobody likes going to the Showgrounds. Even when I was playing against Sligo I didn't like it there,” he laughed.

“We have to make it a hard place to go to.”

As for this new look Derry side, what’s he made of them under Tiernan Lynch?

“They have a fairly new squad and signed top players who have played at a good level.

"I think Derry will be up for the game especially after the recent results and we'd expect them to be straight out out of the traps.”

The fixture could cause some division at home for the striker given his girlfriend’s natural affiliation with her hometown club.

"It'll be interesting to see who she's supporting,” said Kavanagh about his Derry girlfriend who will be no doubt sporting a half and half scarf at the Showgrounds.