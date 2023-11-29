​CIARAN Coll didn't hesitate when accepting a new one-year extension to his Derry City contract as the experienced defender claims he wants to finish his career at the Brandywell club.

​The 32 year-old St Johnston man is incredibly preparing to enter his 20th preseason in senior football and his SIXTH with the Candy Stripes after recently accepting his new deal.

The versatile defender admits he was 'worried' about his future as his contract ran out towards the end of the 2023 campaign until he was approached by manager Ruaidhri Higgins as he walked casually into a training session.

Higgins described Coll as a 'central figure in the dressing room' and hailed his 'adaptability' when announcing his signing last week.

While the former Finn Harps captain has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon, he's envisaged a scenario where he eventually calls it a day after winning a league medal with the Candy Stripes.

Coll is one of the longest serving members of the squad having made the switch from north west rivals Harps back in December 2018 and he's grown to 'love the place'. And so the Donegal native was delighted to extend his stay.

"Back then you're coming to the North West rivals and I didn't know what was going to happen but I came here and I love the place," he said. "It's a place I would love to finish my career at and hopefully with a league medal.

"Again, the managers I've had at Derry they've all treated me really well. The club has treated me really well. Hopefully now we can get another few names in and give it another big push."

Defender Ciaran Coll says he wants to finish his career at Derry City.

Getting his future sorted out was a huge relief and he can't wait to be involved in another title tilt next year.

"I was worried about my contract because I love the place," he admitted. "Hopefully I can retire at the club.

"We were coming into training one day and Ruaidhri asked if he could have a word with me,” he recalled. “He said 'listen, myself and the club want to offer you another year so what do you think?'

"He barely had it out of his mouth and I was agreeing and shaking hands with him,” laughed the defender.