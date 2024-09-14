​DERRY City captain Patrick McEleney believes victory over title rivals Shelbourne in the FAI Cup quarter-final clash at Brandywell this evening could see the Candy Stripes season 'lift off'.

​Whoever comes out on top will be installed as firm favourites to go on and lift the cup and McEleney reckons it would also provide a major momentum shift in the race for the championship.

"It's a massive game where you can gather momentum - especially because we're here [at Brandywell].

"I think if we do it properly it can lift everything and we can take off but we need everyone onside and singing off the same hymn sheet."

Derry City captain Patrick McEleney, pictured leading out the team, hopes the Brandywell support can lift the team to victory on Saturday.

Shelbourne have improved significantly under Damien Duff since their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Derry in the Aviva Stadium showpiece back in November 2002 and McEleney believes the Dubliners are favourites going into Saturday's clash due to their league position.

"I think it's a completely different Shelbourne team that we played in the final. I think they're far better than what they are now.

"We're in a position where we're at home against a team that's top of the league in the cup. They're probably favourites if you look at them top of the league but we'll do everything we can to win it."

Shels have been dogged this season and McEleney knows Derry must be braced for a battle.

Derry City’s Patrick McEleney. Photograph: George Sweeney

"They play every game as a cup final and are up for every single match. I don't know whether a defeat here would knock them or not. They haven't been in this position before. I know they were beaten in the cup final by us but they're sitting top of the league with a few games to go.

"So is all the pressure on them? I don't know how they feel. I'm not in their camp. But I get the impression they just rock into every game and just be ready."

McEleney returned after 12 weeks on the sideline with a broken elbow for the 1-0 defeat in Galway two weeks' ago. He's fit and raring to go now as the season reaches its climax and delighted to be back involved.

"I've trained loads but matches are different, you get your proper movements and fitness of matches. I'm hoping I'm wise enough to navigate through things and get myself there but I'm just grateful to be back.

"It's a massive game and it's brilliant to come back at this stage of the season. I feel good and had a good training load. It's just getting minutes out there that;s important but I'm old and wise enough I know the craic."

Derry have been in top form at home this season but McEleney knows the Brandywell support can have a major bearing on the outcome of this tie.

"It's a massive cup game and it's here. We have our own fans here. It seems every time I do an interview I’m crying out for them but I just think they do give us that push.

"I do get we have to give them something to shout about but I think the game is that big that it will take care of itself and we will get into the flow of it. I just think every tackle, every pass, everything we do really it’s really important they’re behind us and make everybody feel what's happening,” added the City captain.