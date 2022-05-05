Although the Reds missed out on the Gibson Cup, the Derry man still impressed during the final month of the season. The ex-Ballinamallard United forward bagged four goals, including a brace against Crusaders at Seaview.
Upon collecting his award, Curran said: “We gave it a go and we came up just short.
“It’s sad because we had enough chances to win the league even after the split and we didn’t manage it.
“Still, I think we can take a lot of pride from our performances this season. We stuck with Linfield all season, even though most people thought we would fade away.
“Personally, it was nice to score a few goals in the run-in and appreciate this award. I would like to thank the Football Writers’ and Danske Bank for the award.”
Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher was runner-up in this month’s vote, while Tomas Cosgrove of Larne was third.