Ruth Gorman, chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association (NIFWA) presents Ryan Curran with the Danske Bank Player of the Month for April.

Although the Reds missed out on the Gibson Cup, the Derry man still impressed during the final month of the season. The ex-Ballinamallard United forward bagged four goals, including a brace against Crusaders at Seaview.

Upon collecting his award, Curran said: “We gave it a go and we came up just short.

“It’s sad because we had enough chances to win the league even after the split and we didn’t manage it.

“Still, I think we can take a lot of pride from our performances this season. We stuck with Linfield all season, even though most people thought we would fade away.

“Personally, it was nice to score a few goals in the run-in and appreciate this award. I would like to thank the Football Writers’ and Danske Bank for the award.”