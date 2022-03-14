Cliftonville's Ryan Curran delighted with Bet McLean League Cup come-back victory

The talented front man, who was awarded the man of the match accolade yesterday, played a major role in the Reds come-back, setting up substitute Joe Gormley's two goals.

Goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry gave the Bannsiders a 2-0 lead before Gormley pulled a goal back on 74 minutes and then substitute Paul O'Neill took the tie into extra-time with a close range finish.

Oran Kearney's side were rightfully reduced to ten men early in extra-time when James McLaughlin was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Cliftonville skipper Chris Curran and the ten men conceded twice again to O'Neill and Gormley, before Curtis Allen pulled a goal back in the closing stages.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliftonville's Ryan Curran, Paul O'Neill and Jamie McDonagh celebrate as captain Chris Curran lifts the Bet McLean League Cup aloft. Picture by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker