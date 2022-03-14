Cliftonville's Ryan Curran delighted with Bet McLean League Cup come-back victory

Cliftonville striker Ryan Curran was thrilled after their hard fought come-back to see off Coleraine in Sunday's action packed Bet McLean League Cup Final.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:32 am

The talented front man, who was awarded the man of the match accolade yesterday, played a major role in the Reds come-back, setting up substitute Joe Gormley's two goals.

Goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry gave the Bannsiders a 2-0 lead before Gormley pulled a goal back on 74 minutes and then substitute Paul O'Neill took the tie into extra-time with a close range finish.

Oran Kearney's side were rightfully reduced to ten men early in extra-time when James McLaughlin was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Cliftonville skipper Chris Curran and the ten men conceded twice again to O'Neill and Gormley, before Curtis Allen pulled a goal back in the closing stages.

Cliftonville's Ryan Curran, Paul O'Neill and Jamie McDonagh celebrate as captain Chris Curran lifts the Bet McLean League Cup aloft. Picture by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

For Curran he was over the moon with the success and praised the Solitude men's supporters, who came out in large numbers and roared their team onto glory.

