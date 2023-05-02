Cockhill Celtic defender Lee McColgan in Bilbao for Regions Cup warm-up against Basque Region

The Ireland Amateur International Team in Bilbao.

The Cockhill Celtic defender is among the travelling squad for the friendly at Estadio de Lasesarre in Barakaldo at 6.30pm Irish time.

Manager Gerry Davis said he is looking forward to the challenge ahead of the Regions Cup in Galicia in June, when Ireland will face Galicia, Bavaria and Zenica-Doboj.

“It’s a really good game to have and has been brilliant to have been welcomed by the Basque Federation at Athletic Club Bilbao’s training ground which has been second to none,” Davis said.

"The Basques were beaten in the Regions Cup qualifiers 3-2 by Galicia and that was the closest game they had so they will be strong and they have a great history in the Regions Cup as well as with Ireland. It will be a really good test for us,” he added.

With places still up for grabs ahead of the squad announcement before the tournament in June, Davis believes this camp is a perfect opportunity for players to help stake their claim for a seat on the plane to Galicia.

“There’s a few that aren’t here that will be included again but as I said to the 20 players here that it is an opportunity for them to make it difficult for me and the staff to pick the squad bringing great competition for places,” he said.

“We’re looking for a performance first of all but we’re looking to see what players have picked up from us as it’s a different setting and scenario completely and there’s a lot of information for the players to take on which can be difficult.

“But the players have been fantastic so far and that’s what we look for that they buy into what we’re doing, they learn and they bring that into the pitch and give us the performance we’re looking for,” Davis concluded.