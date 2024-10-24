Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​BRIAN Maher has praised Colm Whelan's mental toughness after the striker battled back from a double ACL injury to reclaim his spot in the Derry City team.

​The City goalkeeper knows the struggle 23 year-old Whelan has been through first hand as he shares a house with the Kilkenny native in Derry and he was delighted to see Ruaidhri Higgins hand him his first start for the club since arriving 22 months ago from UCD.

Of course Whelan marked his full debut for the club with the opening goal which bounced off his back and into the Dundalk net at Oriel Park in the 2-0 win. However, fortuitously it hit the net, Maher - who claims it was a goal straight off the training ground - knows how much it will have meant to the ex-Ireland U21 international.

"It was actually something, you'll laugh, but it was right off the training pitch," smiled Maher. "We actually spoke about Collie flicking one in. Danny [Mullen] and Collie are debating about who gets the goal. I think one app says Collie and one says Danny. I think the rest of the changing room don't really care.

"To be fair whether it is Collie's goal or not it's just amazing to see him back. He's had to wait a long while. Living with him I can see how much he wants to help the team."

It was his 15th appearance for Derry in total and he's shown in such limited gametime how prolific he can be in front of the posts. He needed just four minutes on his Derry debut in Cork last season before finding the net in a 3-1 win and added his second Derry goal against St Pat's at Brandywell the following week.

Whelan sustained his second ACL injury in a home clash with Shamrock Rovers the following week and Maher described his comeback as 'amazing' as he made a timely return to help Derry's bid for a league and cup double.

"It's what he's been absolutely dying for," added Maher. "He's been coming on in games where the games, if you come on in the second half, it can be chaotic at times. He's been itching to get that first start. He got it today and grabbed it with both hands. "He's had a really difficult time and it shows the strength of him to come back the second time because not many people would.

"He's had to really wait to make his stamp on this team. Hopefully now we can say he's come into form at a good time for us."

With Pat Hoban likely to be out for the final two league matches with a hamstring injury, Whelan's encouraging partnership with Danny Mullen last week will be further tested against St Pat's in Inchicore and against Shelbourne next week. And Maher reckons the striker offers the team something 'completely different'.

"He just gives us something completely different, I think you could say he's a mix of Danny and Pat. He can hold up the ball but he can run teams as well and we've all seen the quality he has when it at his feet. Above all, which can be rare in this game, he's a goalscorer. I think any team would be lucky to have him."

Whelan, who admitted he was nervous when he got the nod, is hoping he's shown enough in that 60 minutes at Oriel Park to warrant another start against the in-form Saints this weekend. Whether he starts or not, he's desperate to have a big impact on the final three fixtures of the season.

"I want to make sure that I keep doing well and I have my eyes on hoping to stay in the team for the St Pat’s game and then the week after that and then we’ll worry about the cup final.

“I was buzzing to get my first start and it was good to be back, so yeah it was good to be back out on the pitch,” he stated.

“I found out on Thursday that I was starting. Ruaidhrí pulled me before training to tell me I was starting, so I was looking forward to it. “To be honest I was nervous, I was very nervous as it has been a while but as I said it was just good to be out there.

“I think the last few weeks, especially in training, you just feel more and more ready to be involved and I’ve been just waiting my time.

“The last two and half years have been kind of hell, but sure look we’re through it now and it’s now time to look forward.

“The boys definitely have kept me going and they’ve all been behind me, which is just the most important thing. It’s definitely my goal, it came off my shoulder. “Look Danny is trying to claim it but I’m afraid it’s not his goal,” he insisted.

“Winning the game was massive for us and it was a big three points and we now have just two more games left, so we know what we have to do.”