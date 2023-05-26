​The talented midfielder also concedes he’s knows that he has to perform at his best to keep his place in Ruaidhrí Higgins’ starting line-up.

“We’ve got a massive squad, with a lot of good players, especially in the position that I play in, so you kind of have to be on your ‘A’ game every week to stay in the team,” he insisted.

“Every time I play I’m trying to help the team, get a goal, get an assist or put in a good performance, so when I do play I’ll always give 100 percent and do my best for the team.

“Look we’re all confident at the minute and we’re going into every game looking to win so hopefully we can do that on Saturday.”

McEneff has netted six goals this season and having scored twice in Derry’s last couple of games, he would love his goalscoring run to continue at the Showgrounds tomorrow evening.

“I think it’s just confidence really and I feel confident at the minute,” he explained. “Whenever you’re confident in your own ability you kind of just do things whenever they come to you, so hopefully the confidence stays and I keep getting a few more goals.

“I think the gaffer knows that I can play in a couple of different positions all over the midfield and I’m happy enough whenever I play, but if I can do a job in a few positions then it doesn’t bother me where I’m playing, just as long as I’m playing.”

Last week’s win over UCD combined with Shamrock Rovers’ home defeat to Drogheda United, meant Derry moved into top spot, but the 22-year-old, like the rest of the City squad isn’t getting carried away with things and he’s also expecting a tough test tomorrow night.

“It’s going well, we’ve won our last few games and obviously to be top of the league at this stage is always good,” he added. “I’m also scoring goals so yeah I can’t complain, but look we’re not even halfway through the season, so there’s a long way to go.

“Sligo can come out and be unbelievable and I think they’ve been missing one or two players in their last couple of games as well. Obviously Max Mata has scored a load of goals this year and he’s always a threat.