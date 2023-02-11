Invited by Derry City Football Club to sing the National Anthem ahead of the President’s Cup Final between the FAI Cup champions and league champions Shamrock Rovers, the Foyle Road native certainly didn’t disappoint.

As both sets of players, match officials, FAI delegates and the large Brandywell attendance turned towards the Irish tricolour on the flagpole at the Brandywell Road end of the ground, McGinty belted out a fine version of the anthem which certainly stirred emotions in the stadium ahead of kick-off.

It proved to be a memorable night, not just for the local musician but also for Derry City who lifted their first ever President’s Cup with a comfortable and impressive 2-0 victory over Shamrock Rovers. First half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy sealed the deal but it could’ve easily been a wider margin with Patching also striking the underside of the crossbar in the second half after a lovely move from the home side.

President Michael D, Higgins greets Derry City’s Michael Duffy at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 89

It was an emotional night for City boss Ruaidhri Higgins who made a return to the dugout following the tragic passing of his brother Kevin last week.

Check out Conor’s superb performance which set the tone for the evening.

