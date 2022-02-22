Contract extension for Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins
Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has committed his future to the Candy Stripes to at least the end of the 2025 season.
Chairman Philip O'Doherty confirmed the news that Higgins, who along with defender Ronan Boyce have both signed similar deals.
Higgins is honoured that the club feel he's the right man to take the club forward in the long term and he's thrilled with how the long term project continues to be put into place.
"I'm delighted and I'm really honoured that the board see me as the right man to take the club forward," he explained.
"Ronan Boyce has four years and Michael Duffy has four years, so I think they wanted me in line with that, so I'm delighted about that and I want to be here for a long time and fingers crossed we can grow and evolve the team and I can be here to do that along with the staff."