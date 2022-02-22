Contract extension for Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins

Chairman Philip O'Doherty confirmed the news that Higgins, who along with defender Ronan Boyce have both signed similar deals.

Higgins is honoured that the club feel he's the right man to take the club forward in the long term and he's thrilled with how the long term project continues to be put into place.

"I'm delighted and I'm really honoured that the board see me as the right man to take the club forward," he explained.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.