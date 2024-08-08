Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City FC have informed Council that they have appointed a contractor to construct the new North Stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Construction works are expected to start in the coming weeks and continue over several months and into early next year ahead of the new FAI season which starts in mid-February.

Site enabling works that included the disconnection of services and the complete demolition of Blocks A and B at the northern end of the existing Southend Stand, have already taken place.Planning permission was granted in October last year for the partial demolition of the Southend Stand and the development of a safe standing covered terrace, male and female toilet facilities, additional turnstiles and access gates and other associated works.

Council officers and club officials have been working proactively over the past number of months to bring forward this hugely important project, to ensure all the necessary legal and technical arrangements and statutory approvals are in place before contractors can commence work on the site.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr cutting the first sod of the new stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Included, from left are Frank Morrison, Head of Strategic Capital Projects, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Steve Setterfield, Strategic Leisure Project manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Roisin Crawford, DMAC Consultant Engineering, Bert Martin, secretary, Derry City FC, and Darren McKelvey, McKelvey Construction.

These significant redevelopment works are being funded and developed by Derry City FC, with the support and assistance of the stadium owners Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr said she was delighted that the final stage of the works will commence soon.

She said: “The new stand would be a great asset to the club, its supporters and the wider community. I have had the pleasure of attending several matches recently and really enjoyed it.

"I want to acknowledge the work done to date by the Club and Council in getting the project to this final and very exciting stage and look forward to seeing the new stand completed next year.”

Sean Barrett, Derry City FC's Chief Executive said: "Derry City FC is delighted that we are now at a stage where construction work on the new stand is set to start.

"Ongoing engagement will continue with user groups, residents and fans over the coming weeks and months and every effort will be made to ensure disruption will be kept to a minimum. We look forward to keeping our supporters updated as the work continues."