Evan McLaughlin believes Cork City can get out of trouble at the bottom of the table as he prepares for a return to Brandywell. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

​EVAN McLaughlin admits he wouldn’t rule out a return to Derry City in the future as he prepares for his first match at Brandywell Stadium since leaving for Cork two years ago.

​The 23 year-old found his gametime limited under Ruaidhrí Higgins but hasn't looked back since making the switch to Turner's Cross where he won promotion back to the top flight last term and was named in the PFAI First Division team of the year.

His 2025 campaign didn't get off to the best of starts due to injury but the Derry City academy graduate has emerged as a key player under Ger Nash as the Rebels fight for their Premier Division survival.

McLaughlin has played twice against his hometown club since his move to Leeside but tonight represents his first match at his former stomping ground since his last appearance for the Candy Stripes as a substitute in a 3-0 win over St Pat's in November 2023.

He can't wait to play in front of his family and friends even if their loyalties will be divided on the night.

"I’m 100% looking forward to playing at the Brandywell," he said, "because I'll be able to play in front of my family and friends which I’m not able to do every week obviously as Cork is six hours away from Derry.

"I’ve been getting a bit of stick from a couple my mates and family as watch Derry often enough at the Brandywell and especially as it’s the first time they’ve seen me play at the Brandywell since I’ve left so there might be a few shouts from the stands," he laughed.

"The Brandywell has one of the best atmospheres in the league so every player obviously wants to be amongst the best atmospheres when they're playing so that’s another reason.

Evan McLaughlin will re-engage in battle with Derry's Carl Winchester. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

"I’ve played against Derry twice in Cork but not in the Brandywell yet as I was injured at the start of the year so Friday will be the first time I’ve played at the Brandywell in years, probably since the last match I played for Derry.

"It will definitely feel a bit strange playing against Derry in the Brandywell. It wasn’t as bad in Cork because obviously Turner's Cross is my home pitch at the minute so it didn’t feel as weird but I think when I’m in the Brandywell playing for Cork in front of everyone I know that’s from Derry - it will feel a bit different to me."

Ex-Derry boss Higgins handed McLaughlin his first professional contract in July 2021 and he marked it with a debut goal against Waterford at Brandywell.

He went on to make 32 appearances over two-and-a-half seasons on Foyleside and at 23 years-old he hasn't given up the ghost of making a return to his boyhood club.

Evan McLaughlin pictured ahead of the President's Cup match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"You never know what the future holds in football but I definitely wouldn’t rule coming back to Derry out because obviously it’s the club I grew up playing for and made my professional debut with so I’d obviously always like to come back at some stage in the future just the same way any young boy from Derry would.

"My contract runs out with Cork at the end of the season then I'll sit down and weigh up my options and see what’s best for me and for everyone close to me but from now until the end of the season every game will be like a cup final and I’m looking forward to the challenge."

Indeed, his loyalties lie with Cork and he's determined to help steer them out of trouble - a task the Rebels believe isn't beyond them despite trailing second from bottom Sligo Rovers by eight points with 10 games left.

"Yeah we know there’s 10 huge games left and obviously we need to gather as many points as possible from now till the end of the season. Getting the three points against Galway is massive in terms of gaining confidence.

"The moods have been lifted since the win against Galway. Now definitely isn’t the time to be down as there’s 10 massive games left and the cup. So we need to keep fighting and pick up as many points as possible. We believe fully we can get out of the situation we’re in.

"Obviously it’s been a hard year with the changes at the club but it’s football and you can never predict what’s going to happen so we all have to keep going as a group and push each other on until the end of the season."

Living six hours from home hasn't been easy for McLaughlin but he believes the experience has helped him grow as a person and a player.

"I’ve grown a lot, especially as a person living at the bottom of the country for the past two years, especially being away from family and friends.

"At times it can be difficult when I’ve always been used to being around everyone everyday then all of a sudden I'm not getting to see my ma and da for months at a time.

"My girlfriend is in Dublin which is halfway between Cork and Derry so it makes things that bit easier but aye it definitely hasn’t got any easier since the first day I’ve got to Cork till now."

The departure of Tim Clancy and change of management styles with the arrival of Nash hasn't been without its challenges also but McLaughlin is relishing the experience.

"Obviously there’s been loads of injuries to key players from the start of the season and I missed nine or 10 games at the very start of the season which was disappointing but it’s all part and parcel of football and things like that happen to every player.

"Injuries have been the downfall to our season with our best players out for key matches and missing long durations of the season.

"It’s always going to be hard too when there’s changes in management halfway through a season but you’ve got to deal with it and get to grips with the way the new manager wants to work fairly quickly especially with the situation we’re in."