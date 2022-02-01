Daithi McCallion becomes youngest to sign full-time professional terms with Derry City

Daithi McCallion signs his first professional deal with Derry City. Photograph by Event Images & Video

The 16 year-old became the youngest Derry City player to agree professional terms after penning a three-year deal this week.

The former Tristar and Don Bosco's player is one of four Academy graduates to be handed their first professional contracts in recent days as Ruaidhri Higgins attempts to secure the futures of some of the club's top young talents.

Caoimhin Porter and Orrin McLaughlin were given one-year deals with the club prior to Derry's preseason friendly victory over Longford at the weekend while midfielder Liam Mullan was also handed a long term deal.

McCallion, son of former Sinn Fein MP and ex-Mayor of Derry, Elisha McCallion, was delighted to agree his first professional deal and says it has always been his dream to play in front of a packed Brandywell Stadium having attended home matches from an early age.

"I'm absolutely delighted," beamed McCallion. "I've wanted to be a professional footballer ever since I was a wee boy and there's no better way to do it than sign for my boyhood club, so I'm loving life at the moment and I'm just really excited.

"I think it's important that I'm able to just focus on my football now," he added. "It's the start of a really exciting journey and I've got a great club to do it at. I'm really excited to get going. It's going to be a big step up but I'm ready for it."

He's already impressed in training sessions with the first team squad and he claims the long term deal and inclusion in the first team has given him a lot of confidence ahead of the new season.

"I've been in already (with the first team) and it's been amazing. The standard is so, so high but it gives me a lot of belief as a young player that the manager has given me the opportunity to come in and train and develop alongside these players, some of which have already made a huge mark on the League of Ireland so I'm just absolutely delighted.

"I didn't expect it to happen this quickly. At the start of the year it was something I was striving towards and come the end of the month it's happening so I'm just so grateful. It's a boyhood dream come true, especially to try and get out in front of the fans at the Brandywell.

"Since I've been a wee boy it's something I always wanted to do. I've been at the games every Friday just hoping someday I could get on the pitch and I just can't wait to make it a reality.

"I definitely want to make my debut in the Brandywell as soon as I can in front of a big crowd. I've been going to the Brandywell ever since I was a wee boy and it's always something I've dreamed about. I'm just going to take each day as it comes. Take it day by day, every session I think that's the best way to do it and hopefully those goals will come."

Daithi McCallion celebrates a goal.

City boss Higgins has been particularly taken by the teenager’s attitude and said the contract signalled the club’s determination to develop and keep its best players.

“Daithí is a very intelligent lad and is the most driven and determined 16-year old I have ever seen. He is fully focused on his career and he really does have the talent and desire to go far.

“I want us to keep our best players and give them a pathway into the first team squad rather than rebuild every year.”

“I would also like to pay tribute to the part that our local teams play in the young players’ development. It is a relationship that it is important for us to build on.”

Daithi McCallion signs his new deal in front of his family. Photograph by Event Images & Video.