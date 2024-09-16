Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​DAMIEN Duff labelled Ruaidhri Higgins' pre-match 'mind-games' as 'ridiculous' after Shelbourne were dumped out of the FAI Cup at the hands of Derry City but the Dubliner did claim he wants to see the Candy Stripes go on to lift the cup.

​After last month's scoreless draw at Tolka Park between the title rivals there was much furore about Duff's heated exchange with Higgins on the touchline at the final whistle.

There was no evidence of any kind of fall-out between the pair as Duff waited to greet the City boss with a smile and a warm embrace at the end of the Mark Farren Stand tunnel prior to kick-off.

Duff had no complaints either with Derry's dominant 2-0 victory but did laugh off Higgins' description of his team as 'masters of the dark arts' claiming his Shelbourne team would be bottom of the table if there was a league for being 'streetwise'.

NO BAD BLOOD . . . Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins greets Shelbourne boss Damien Duff. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I laughed," he said when asked what he made of Higgins' comments, clearly unwilling to rise to the bait. "I came up yesterday and I laughed. It was a ridiculous comment. If there was a league for dark arts we'd be in a relegation battle. I think you could see that today. So ridiculous comments and I found it very funny.

"It's mind games. It wasn't me. I just found the comments funny. Ridiculous."

When quizzed about that touchline tiff at Tolka, Duff brushed off the incident and described Higgins as 'a good guy' wishing him all the best 'in the cup' - those well wishes understandably not stretching to Derry's league title hopes as Shelbourne turn full attention to their trip to Galway United this weekend.

"A lot of people around the country seem to know what was said and what happened that night. They seem to know what happened at Tolka against Bohs. You all seem to know more than me. I just know I can go home with my head held high. I was brought up to show respect and manners and that's what I always do.

Damien Duff, manager of Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

"That's why I waited for Ruaidhri tonight to shake his hand but like I said I'm sure many others have different versions. I know the real version. Do I have time for Ruaidhri? I have a lot of time for Ruaidhri and his family.

"I know they've been through a difficult time these last 18 months with his brother. Before I even talk about football with Ruaidhri I ask how his mam and dad are and how he is.

"I'll fight anyone on a football pitch but off it believe it or not I'm a caring guy. Ruaidhri is a good guy and I wish him all the very best . . . . in the cup!”

"If I was to pick a team to go on and win it it would be them. But roll on next Friday. It's back to the league."

Shelbourne still holds the upper hand in the race but with Shamrock Rovers’ victory over Galway United on Monday night leaving the Hoops just four points behind Derry, it’s set up to be a thrilling finale.

Duff, who takes his team to Galway on Friday, knows "there’s one sole focus now" and he's desperate to get over the line.

“A lot of people are fascinated with the last game of the season [against Derry] and what’s on the line,” said Duff, “Will tonight affect that? You never know. I’d say no, but you never know.

"We’ve got six games before then against different opposition so the future . . . everything is in our hands.”