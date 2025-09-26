Danny Mullen salutes the travelling Derry City support after his equalising goal against Drogheda. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

Drogheda United 1 Derry City 1

DANNY Mullen scored his seventh league goal of the season as Derry City came from behind to rescue a crucial point against Drogheda at Sullivan and Lambe Park to reclaim second spot.

It was an eighth point from their last five matches they've earned from losing positions and this one kept European rivals Drogheda at arm's length as they remain four points behind in fourth with four games to go.

Drogheda took the lead six minutes before the half-time interval through Fuhad Kareem but Mullen, starting just his ninth game this season, fired home at the back post on 54 minutes to earn a share of the spoils.

Sadou Diallo starts an attack in the first half against Drogheda.

It was far from straightforward with some outstanding performances in a City shirt, particularly Mark Connolly who made a brave goalline clearance to deny Warren Davis.

Brian Maher also made two outstanding saves in the second half to deny Josh Thomas and then Andrew Quinn from close range.

Mullen almost clinched victory with seven minutes to go when Adam O'Reilly found him in space but the Scotsman struck the post.

Drogheda assistant boss Daire Doyle was shown a red card after the final whistle for remonstrating with referee Rob Harvey.

Brandon Fleming is crowded out by the Drogheda defence at Sullivan and Lambe Park. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

It was an important result for Derry who are now unbeaten in their last six as they prepare to welcome Sligo to Brandywell next week.

Tiernan Lynch made four changes from the team which were held at home to Shelbourne last weekend, two of those enforced as Alex Bannon and Dipo Akinyemi sat out with injuries which could potentially rule them out for the remainder of the season.

Sam Todd, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bohemians, travelled with the squad but was watching on from the sidelines while Robbie Benson started on the bench.

Skipper Mark Connolly returned to the starting line-up for the first time since the 2-2 draw with St Pat's at Brandywell on August 29th and Ronan Boyce was restored to the right wingback position after suspension.

Hayden Cann was also handed his first start since July 12th at Sligo Rovers while Danny Mullen led the line as he started his ninth game of the season.

There were danger signs for Derry from the outset with Kareem, who scored in Monday's win over Shelbourne, was causing headaches for the visiting defence.

The Drogheda striker outmuscled Cann to win possession in Derry's right wing after just three minutes. He drove towards the penalty area but Connolly produced a well-timed tackle to avert the danger.

Derry's first attack on nine minutes was a promising one started by Adam O'Reilly who has scored four goals in his last four appearances. The Corkman floated a diagonal ball into the box towards Brandon Fleming. It broke to Diallo on the edge of the box who laid it into the path of O'Reilly but the diminutive midfielder sent his effort just wide of the far post

Fleming ran unopposed towards the 18 yard box and unleashed a left-footed strike which was easily gathered by American goalkeeper Dennison moments later.

Drogheda's first attempt on goal arrived on 17 minutes when Thomas latched onto Kareem's flick-on but his effort from 12 yards was beaten away by Brian Maher before the alert Connolly cleared the danger.

Diallo found the run of Duffy with a searching pass and the winger cut it back to return the pass to the midfielder but the midfielder's strike was blocked by the outstretched leg of Andrew Quinn.

Duffy crossed towards Mullen from the right moments later but under pressure from Keeley he sent a glancing header wide of the target.

Drogheda broke the deadlock six minutes before the break when a long ball into the box was headed out by Connolly. The ball was chested into the path of Kareem by Keeley and the striker fired clinically through a sea of legs inside the box and into the corner of the net.

Two minutes later Drogheda broke on the counter when Dennison's long throw sent Conor Kane into space. He ran 40 yards unopposed and laid it into the path of Thomas but the Welshman's strike bounced narrowly wide of the far post.

It was Drogheda who finished the half strongest and Derry for the fifth game in their last six were chasing a deficit.

Right at the start of the second half a mishit clearance from Jamie Stott fell to Thomas but he struggled to get it under control and his eventual shot was blocked by Connolly.

Farrell crossed dangerously from the right side on 48 minutes but Thomas couldn't get enough contact on it as he slid in and Maher gathered.

It was a promising start to the half by Drogheda and when Thomas knocked the ball past Connolly he was taken out by the City skipper who got a yellow card for his troubles.

Drogs boss Kevin Doherty felt it should've been red but referee Rob Harvey felt Derry had cover with Stott retreating.

Derry were back on level terms nine minutes into the second half after a sweeping counter attack involving Duffy and O'Reilly. The ball came to Fleming who weaved his way into the box and his right footed effort was saved by Dennison but it fell to Mullen at the back post who steered it into the net for his seventh goal of the season.

From a Shane Farrell corner Keely, who scored twice at Brandywell in an earlier meeting between the sides this season, volleyed towards goal at the near post but it was cleared on the line.

At the other end O'Reilly's strike was blocked by Bolger as the match began to open up.

Duffy swung in a corner kick from the right and Cann's towering header was turned over the bar by Dennison during a promising spell for the visitors.

Maher did brilliantly to deny Thomas who chased a ball over the top and attempted to lob over the City keeper. The Drogheda striker got to the ball first but his shot was blocked on the line by Stott.

Davis came off the bench on 71 minutes and within seconds of replacing Kareem, he chased onto Farrell's pass, rounded Maher and somehow Connolly got back to clear it off the line and onto the post with an unbelievable clearance. Cann reacted quickest to clear his lines but it was a brave clearance from Connolly who was putting his body on the line.

He was certainly through the wars and was replaced by Cameron Dummigan with 12 minutes to go.

Mullen came so close to adding a second for Derry with seven minutes left on the clock after a swift attack when Winchester carried the ball forward. O'Reilly picked out Mullen in acres of space inside the box but the Scotsman struck the upright.

Duffy, on his 200th Derry appearance. tested Dennison with a dipping strike from 25 yards but the keeper turned it behind for a corner.

The fourth official signalled six minutes additional time

Quinn's close range volley was tipped over the crossbar sensationally by Maher following Lambe's free-kick into the box.

From the resulting corner Keeley's downward header was cleared by O'Reilly four yards from his goalline as Derry came away with a point.

Drogheda: Dennison; Kane, Quinn, Keeley, Lambe; Farrell (Heeney 64), Bolger, Brennan, Markey; Kareem (Davis 70), Thomas (Stretton 87).

Derry City: Maher: Boyce, Connolly (Dummigan 78), Stott, Cann, Fleming; O'Reilly, Winchester, Diallo, Duffy; Mullen (Whyte 86)

Referee - Rob Harvey (Dublin)