Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​And the in-form 28 year-old Scottish striker is hoping he can continue his recent hot-streak in front of the posts at Drogheda tonight to help keep the pressure on league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The former Dundee and Partick Thistle frontman netted his third league goal since his arrival on Foyleside last July with a clinically taken volley from Michael Duffy's cross which opened the scoring against UCD last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Patching stole his thunder with a majestic finish at the start of the second half and Mullen amusingly admitted his initial reaction was one of frustration as he was waiting for the cross before he saw the ball nestle in the back of the net.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We did say that to Patch," he laughed, when asked how he felt about being overshadowed by his teammate's strike.

"You can see my reaction when he scored it if you watch it back, my hands went on my head, I actually thought it was a cross. It was a great finish.

"I took my goal well and it was a good build up to the goal. The last game we played against UCD we were getting goals from crosses into the box and we did it again and I think that's a big part of my game -- that movement in the box. I timed my run well and got across the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not really bothered about not getting the headlines because we got the win and we had six different scorers but it was a good goal and hopefully I can add to that at the weekend."

Derry City’s Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen (right) finish their warm up at the Brandywell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

Ruaidhri Higgins reckons we're starting to see the best of Mullen now since his summer move and he expects the striker to finish the season strongly.

"You can see his goals, he’s got a few goals now, and he’s good in the air for not being the biggest of lads," said the City boss.

"He can finish off both feet also and I back him to finish the season strongly. With a good pre-season, which he didn’t have coming here, he could be a real addition for us as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullen admits he's beginning to feel at home at Derry City with his girlfriend Kelsey and daughter Sophia moving over from Scotland in recent weeks, a stability which, he reckons, is starting to show in his performances.

TEAM EFFORT . . . Derry City players believe they can still topple Rovers.

"When I first came over I came over by myself an dit was the first time I was away from my family. It was only a short period but now they're here it is a big help to have them here and I feel a but more settled.

"Don't get me wrong when I first came the boys were great with me and I was settling in nicely but just to have that home feeling and everyone settled here and happy, I can go out on the pitch and feel more at home and get back to myself and I think that's showing.”

He's been given the nod in recent matches to lead the line ahead of fellow strikers Jamie McGonigle and Cian Kavanagh and is determined to keep hold of the jersey from now until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you’ve got the jersey, from a personal point of view, you want to keep it but it’s a good dressing room and when you're not in the team, it's not one of those ones where you're spitting the dummy out.

"Everyone is pushing in the one direction because we're all going to be needed. So we're all ready.”

It’s a healthy competition which keeps the squad on their toes.

“It's good competition and it makes you want to stay in the team, “If you're coming on you're wanting to play well to try and get into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a good mix, a good bunch of boys and we're all pushing in the same direction for the same goal at the end of the season.”

Mullen insists there’s no danger of a white flag being hoisted on Foyleside while it remains possible to overhaul Rovers.

There’s no getting away from it, however, Derry simply must clinch 12 points from the remaining 12 available to stand a chance!

"The main thing is we focus on ourselves and get the points on the board. So we have to turn up on Friday and do the business. “The league's not over,” he insisted. “Football is mad at times and can change very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So if we have points on the board and they're (Rovers) looking over their shoulder, it puts a little bit more pressure on them.

"The game we got beat against Sligo was the first game we've got beaten since I've been here and it was a kick in the teeth but we got over it with a good victory last week.

"It's about positivity. We're all pushing for one goal and we're not giving up yet. Until it's mathematically not possible to go and win the league, then that's when we'll know but right now we're still positive and just looking to win every game.”

His arrival and that of fellow Scotsman Paul McMullan have bolstered Derry’s attack and while the move to Ireland might have been daunting initially, he’s certain he’s made the right decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised (about how well they’ve both integrated into the league).

"We both expected what this football would be like and it kind of suits both our games. We've both hit the ground running.

"Paul is coming up with assists and is playing well at the moment and I'm starting to get goals. It's a really good time to be here and both of us are really enjoying it.

"It's a move both of us are glad we've made and hopefully we can do something from now to the end of the season and looking forward, kick on for next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker will get his first taste of playing in Drogheda tonight and he’s up for the challenge.