Derry City’s Danny Mullen celebrates scoring against Shelbourne. Photograph: George Sweeney

RUAIDHRÍ Higgins hailed the 'major impact' Danny Mullen has made since joining Derry City after the Scotsman extended his contract with the Brandywell club this week.

The 29 year-old striker, who joined the Candy Stripes in July 2023, has hit double figures this season and scored 13 in total from 51 appearances since the ex-Partick Thistle and Dundee frontman arrived on Foyleside.

"Danny Mullen has extended his contract here for a minimum of a further year, so that's great news for the club and good for Danny as well," said the Derry boss who announced the player agreed a one year extension to his current deal.

Praising Mullen's professionalism and his importance to the team, Higgins admitted the striker hasn't always been 'thrilled' with the amount of game-time he's been afforded.

"Danny's had a major, major impact here. He’s probably not had the amount of minutes that he would like, but he's certainly been a huge asset to the club since he's come in the door."

He's made 19 of his 33 appearances off the bench this term, scoring four times as a substitute but Higgins said it would be unfair to label the striker as a 'super sub'.

"He scored big goals when he started games too, a lot of big goals when he started games. I think it's unfair to give him that label. He's been too important. But he's such a brilliant teammate as well and a brilliant person because the quality he has and what he's done for us.

Don't get me wrong, he's not thrilled by any means to be sitting on the bench but he conducts himself in such a respectful manner. He's a joy to have around.

"He's very popular in the dressing room. He's a smashing player and he and his partner Kelsie and his young family are really settled here which is important.”