Danny Mullen has scored six league goals from eight starts this season.

DANNY Mullen admits his future at Derry City is 'up in the air' as the club has yet to approach him about extending his contract which expires at the end of the season.​

​The 30 year-old former Partick Thistle striker joined the club in July 2023 and relocated with his wife Kelsey and daughter Sophia [6] to the city. He's keen to remain on Foyleside should Brandywell boss Tiernan Lynch make him an offer.

The Scotsman's gametime has been limited this season but he's still managed to have a major effect on games, scoring six league goals and one in the FAI Cup. In fact he's currently just three league goals behind the club's leading scorer Michael Duffy [9] and two behind striker Liam Boyce [8]!

Over the two-and-a-half seasons he's been at Brandywell, Mullen has played a total of 83 matches and scored 20 goals - not a bad goals-to-game ratio considering 46 of those were substitute appearances! The striker has netted six times in EIGHT league starts this term.

​Danny Mullen is anxious to sort out his future before the end of the season. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It's expected Mullen will be in line for a rare start for Friday's trip to Drogheda as the club's only available recognised striker with Dipo Akinyemi expected to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a thigh strain.

With just weeks remaining in the current season, Mullen admits it's been an unsettling period with so much uncertainty around his position and several others at the club.

He claims Lynch 'hasn't made it clear' whether he wants him to stay beyond his current deal while a host of other first team players, including skipper Mark Connolly, Sam Todd, Sadio Diallo, Ben Doherty, Robbie Benson, Arlo Doherty and Shane Ferguson find themselves in similar situations.

Despite the current impasse, Mullen is determined to finish the season and perhaps his Derry career on a high and fire the Candy Stripes to European qualification.

"The contract situation is a bit of a sticky one just now," said the Scotsman. "Obviously I want to do well for the club and get the club into Europe. For me personally I don't know what's going to be happening next year, the gaffer hasn't made it clear.

"It's still a bit up in the air and it's not just for me, there's a whole rake of boys who don't really know what's happening yet. So it's one of those ones, where I just need to play these last five games and hopefully score and help the club.

"I obviously loved my time here at the club so I want to help the club get to Europe next year. If I score goals and help the club do that I would be delighted even if I'm not here next year."

Mullen has loved his time at the club and has made the city his home over the past two and a half years with his second daughter Freya born in Derry last September.

"I have loved my time here. It's been great. Whether I'm here next year is a different question. Normally contracts get sorted out long before you get to five games of the season to go.

"Especially for myself being over away from home and having that uncertainty about where I'm going to be next, it kind of should've been done before now. Football is football and it's just one of those things, you just see where things take you."

Should Mullen find himself surplus to requirements at the end of the season, the experienced striker knows he will have to work quickly to organise his next move and potentially uproot back to Scotland.

The lack of communication has been a concern for the ex-Dundee man.

"I did speak to the manager and he kind of told me he wanted me here and that was a few months ago now. It's now a bit up in the air and we don't really know what's going on and it's not progressed any further.

"For me I just need to do my work on the pitch and if I'm going to be here I'm going to be here. If not I've loved my time here and obviously I would need to move on if that was the case."