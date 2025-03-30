Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TIERNAN Lynch believes Danny Mullen's controversial first half sending off was a major 'turning point' in Derry City's stalemate with Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium.​

​Once again the match officials were at the forefront of the action during another weekend of high controversy across the League of Ireland and Mr Paul McLaughlin was front and centre in south Dublin on Friday night.

The Monaghan based official must be praised for getting his first big decision of the night nailed on when flashing a straight red card to Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty for handling outside his penalty area to deny Mullen a certain goal 24 minutes into a cat-and-mouse encounter.

The video replays were conclusive and afterwards Stephen Bradley labelled his keeper's decision 'silly' as he vowed not to appeal the decision.

The fourth official didn't cover himself in glory, however, as he flashed the substitution board to replace McGinty with Leon Pohls before quickly realising his error and Aaron McEneff was brought ashore.

The referee didn't have the benefit of those TV replays and whether his earlier decision was playing on his mind or not, when Mullen gave him an opportunity to level things up little more than 20 minutes later, the man in the middle was quick to reach for his back pocket as the Scotsman innocuously brought down Aaron Greene despite his best intentions to get out of his way inside his own half.

Mr McLaughlin then reached for a red card and walked past Mullen before sheepishly looking over his shoulder and brandishing it in the Derry striker's direction.

Mullen was incredulous but his night was over and he'll serve a match suspension just as he had forced his way into Lynch's starting line-up.

Referee Paul McLaughlin brandishes the first of two red cards on the night to Ed McGinty after the Rovers keeper handled outside his penalty area to deny Danny Mullen a chance.

Whether Derry could've made that numerical advantage count is something we'll never know and during the 20 minutes they out-numbered their Dublin counterparts they showed little signs of breaking down the opposition defence. In fact it was Rovers who dominated the ball!

Regardless, the sending off was a scandalous decision and while Lynch's response was a typically measured one, he couldn't hide his disappointment with the referee's big call.

"I personally didn't think it was a sending off at the time," he said. "I turned away, I just thought it was a free-kick. Now that I've seen it back, I'm even more convinced that it's not a sending off.

"[Mullen] knows he's on a yellow card. He goes back, he can see Greene and he clearly puts his hands up. I'm not gonna stand here and batter a referee, I know how difficult it is, but I felt they got it wrong."

Derry striker Danny Mullen shrugs off the attentions of Rovers full back Danny Grant.

With both teams facing into the second half with 10 men, Lynch appeared content with the share of the spoils in the end.

"Both teams have to take great credit going down to 10 men and the effort and commitment they put in. Both teams showed real determination to go and try and win the game.

"At the same time I'm hugely disappointed with the big turning point in the game in the sending off. I didn't think it was a sending off.

"I don't want to be too harsh on referees because I know how difficult their jobs are and we all get things wrong, so I have no problem with that. I do think it was a big turning point," he repeated.

Danny Mullen remonstrates with the fourth official at Tallaght after getting his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

It's not the first time this seaosn Derry have been on the wrong end of controversial decisions with Carl Winchester's sending off at St Pat's fresh in the mind - the midfielder returning for this clash after serving a two-match ban.

"I think there were two or three decisions [that went against Derry] in the St Pat's game. I didn't think tonight the referee was bad in any way, shape or form. I didn't stand there pulling my hair out with the decision he was making.

"I just thought that decision he got wrong. I'm not being hyper critical of him but it was a big turning point in the game. We've got to take it in the chin and we have to move on."

Lynch brought off his captain, Mark Connolly at half-time who was lambasted by first team coach Patrick McEleney for putting Mullen under pressure with a ball to his feet despite the attentions of two Rovers men. It led to a tactical shift with Liam Boyce and Shaun Patton at the head of a two-pronged attack.

"Tactically I thought first half we were probably too deep and we needed to tweak things to get higher," explained Lynch.

"We were making the change whether we were down to 10 or not. We just felt needed to get numbers higher up the pitch.

Danny Mullen lays on the ground after Ed McGinty brings him down in the first half at Tallaght. Photographs by Kevin Moore.

"At times we were too deep and were a little bit like a sitting duck so those charges were going to happen."

Despite the best efforts of Michael Duffy, Derry couldn't muster up a winner and at the other end they restricted Rovers to a single shot on target - substitute Victor Ozhianvuna's tame effort from distance on 97 minutes!

The result leaves both Rovers and Derry in the bottom half of the table on eight points apiece and while Lynch admits that a point was probably deserved.

The Brandywell boss admits his Derry City team is 'nowhere near' the finished article but he can be encouraged after taking four points from two notoriously difficult venues in their past two outings.

A first victory at the Sligo Showgrounds since August 2021 was followed up with this credible scoreless draw in Tallaght where the Brandywell club hasn't won since March 2023.

They face two home games in the next couple of weeks to complete the first series of games and will be hoping to chip into current leaders St Pat's five point lead at the top.

"Where we are, you were never going to come down here and go and try to pop Rovers off the pitch," added Lynch.

"We still feel we're a little bit away from there. Our gameplan, we carried it out really well. If anything I thought we probably had the best chances.

"We need to be more clinical when we get into those areas but I have no doubt that will come."

The Derry supremo wasn't about to put a timeframe on when he expects his team to be hitting top gear but he knew certain players would need a settling in period.

"I don't think there's a set time on it. I keep saying this and I know people are sick listening to me but they are an unbelievable bunch of players and there is serious talent in that changing room.

"This was never a quick fix. It was never going to be a flick of a switch and turning it around. We had to work at this.

"There's a lot of new players in that dressing room asked to play a different way and it was always going to take time.

"We're nowhere near where we want to be. We know that but I think you're getting signs. They are a great bunch of boys and I can't ask more of them. Tonight showed there were times they were very good on the break.

"There were also times we had to roll up our sleeves and defend and I think we got both ends of that brilliantly.

"There's players we need to get match fit, players who haven't quite found their rhythm yet. I think that's all ahead of us. It’s not something we're going to put a timeframe on.

"If you look at other games I don't think we've had the same 11 on the pitch twice in a row and that's something that will probably take a little bit of time.

"We were pleased with our win down in Sligo. We were disappointed with the way the game went tonight with regards the sending off and it could've been a different story had we kept 11 men on the pitch.

"Tallaght is a tough place to come and coming away with a point, we'll go up the road and regroup on Monday."