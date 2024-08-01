Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​DANNY Mullen has been knocking on Ruaidhri Higgins' door for a starting berth and the City boss admits the Scotsman has every right given his 'outstanding return' of goals this term.

​The former Partick Thistle frontman has netted eight times this season - including a brace in the 3-0 FAI Cup second round win over St Pat's at Brandywell last week - despite finding himself playing second fiddle to the league's top goalscorer Pat Hoban who has scored 13 goals in all competitions.

That match was Mullen's first start since the loss to Shamrock Rovers on May 20th but he's proven ever-reliable when called upon, delivering big goals including a winner against Bohemians at Dalymount Park last June and another against St Pat's at Brandywell last March!

And while Higgins concedes it's been a frustrating campaign for the 29 year-old so far, the Derry boss isn't a fan of playing a 4-4-2 formation despite calls from some supporters to play two of Hoban, Mullen or Colm Whelan up top against so-called lesser opposition.

"That's an outstanding return," agreed Higgins about Mullen's goalscoring feat this term. "He deserves so much credit because I know it's frustrating.

"I know you hear people saying at times you should play two up front but if you look at the most successful clubs or nations in the world, Austria is the only one I can think of that does it. I'm not saying there's not a place and a time for it, absolutely not, and each to their own but every game is different.

"But Danny's been a credit to himself. He's last off the pitch all the time. He's obviously come to me and had one or two conversations which he's right to do but he's brought real value to the group and he's a good lad and we're delighted to have him. He's scored some big, big goals here."

Another man who earned high praise from the City manager was defender Sam Todd as he stakes a claim for regular football going into the business end of the season.

Derry City striker Danny Mullen scored a brace against St Pat's in the cup. Photograph by George Sweeney.

"He hasn't played anywhere near as much as he would've liked but he's shown what he's capable of and showed character."

The Duffy and Doherty dynamic down Derry’s left side proved effective against the Saints and Higgins will be hoping the pair have a similar impact against top of the table Shels on Monday.

“I thought the speed of our play, how we counter attacked was really good.

"Down our left side we caused them so many problems. I thought Mark Connolly and Sam Todd gave us a real good balance and anything they needed to defend they did very well.

"That filtered through the group. I just thought it was a really good team performance so hats off to the players they deserve great credit."The two week break in play probably came at the wrong time for Derry who would’ve liked to build on that performance against St Pat’s.

However, Higgins hopes those who needed time to recharge the batteries going into the decisive part of the season, will come back raring to go. A 1-1 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park in a behind closed doors friendly will have teed them up nicely for the trip to Tolka.

"We'll try our best to make that [extended break] as advantageous as possible. Hopefully we’ve used that preparation time in the best way possible.”