Darren Kelly reckons new striker Dipo Akinyemi is upgrade on Pat Hoban
Derry City legend Kelly, who won two FAI Cup, three League Cups and was involved in the squad which last won the league title back in 1997, was general manager at National League outfit York City when they snapped up Akinyemi for a cool £250,000 following his goalscoring exploits in the Scottish Championship. The 28 year-old Londoner, who signed on a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee this month, bagged 26 goals for Ayr United which earned him the top scorer and Championship Player of the Year award in 2023.
Kelly, who watched him closely at York, believes he's now entering his prime and can potentially be a big hit with the Candy Stripes once he gets up to match fitness.
He’s already shown glimpses of what he can offer Derry’s attack with an impressive debut against Treaty United in the FAI Cup second round before scoring with a header on his Brandywell debut in the 1-1 draw with Bohemians last Friday night.
Kelly predicts the player could potentially hit the 30 goal a season mark for Derry next season and beyond if everything clicks into gear.
“Personally I think he's better than Hoban. He gives you a bit more. He can score tap-ins. He can score from 30 yards - he'll get all sorts of goals. He's not just a fox in the box. He can drop off to a No.10 and charge forward.
"I was there when he came in [to York City]," Kelly said. "A brilliant lad first and foremost. Character-wise, no bother at all. He's got the ability to score. He's powerful. He's pacey. He's got a great right foot and an eye for goal. He will get goals.” Kelly has been employed in roles such at Sporting Director at Newport County where player recruitment and development was a key part of his job and he reckons Tiernan Lynch has done a shrewd piece of business. "If he gets him up to speed; bearing in mind Derry are midway through the season so it'll probably take him five or six weeks to get into shape. I don't know what he's done in the offseason. He's such a good lad. My boys used to go to the games and he was brilliant with them. A brilliant character. "You can compare the National League with the League of Ireland and I'd say the League of Ireland is a little bit better. But Dipo is the type of player that the higher he goes the better he becomes and that's why I think he'll do well. He's got that presence about him. "When Adam Hinshelwood came in as [York] manager, he'd be in and out. Adam is about high intensity and pressing from the front and he would need to channel that into his game and that's up to Tiernan. That's what he needs to get used to. "If he adds that to his game, he'll be a real success. In possession, linking up play and getting into the box, he's quite good in the air so that side of it is no problem. It's the out of possession side he will have to work on. "But I think he'll be an absolutely fantastic asset to the club. Bear in mind he's not a young lad anymore. He's coming up to his prime. He'll score goals." "It will take him time which is the natural part of it but the supporters just have to be patient with him but he's proven it wherever he's been. He gets goals. "Living in Derry will help Dipo too. If he was in London, he would tend to get lost in it but Derry is a tight, small place I think he'll benefit from. I think he will fit into the culture and the city. I know what he gives and think he will be a great asset to Derry.
"Don't get me wrong. He might have worked his socks off in the off season and be ready to rock sooner but he'll come good. And hopefully he comes good just at the right time. He's a confidence player. He'll score you 30 goals a season if it all clicks. "At York City he was loved and adored by the supporters but when they got on his back it affected him. The Derry supporters will take to him but they'll also let him know when he has to get his finger out," he laughed.
Former Oldham and Scarborough Athletic boss Kelly has taken time out of football following previous roles as sporting director and general manager as he works on a nursery business project with his wife.
He still keeps an eye on football matters, particularly the fortunes of his hometown club and having completed his Uefa Pro Licence with Lynch, he's been a big fan of the Belfast man's recruitment this season.
"I like what Tiernan is doing at Derry. I had Carl Winchester when I was manager of Oldham. Adam O'Reilly, when I was at Hyde I brought him in on loan from Preston when he was a winger. I'm seeing Derry making these signings and I'm thinking 'that's good'. 'I like that'."