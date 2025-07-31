​DARREN Kelly reckons Derry City has got themselves an upgrade on Pat Hoban when signing former York City striker Dipo Akinyemi as his replacement.

"I was there when he came in [to York City]," Kelly said. "A brilliant lad first and foremost. Character-wise, no bother at all. He's got the ability to score. He's powerful. He's pacey. He's got a great right foot and an eye for goal. He will get goals.” Kelly has been employed in roles such at Sporting Director at Newport County where player recruitment and development was a key part of his job and he reckons Tiernan Lynch has done a shrewd piece of business. "If he gets him up to speed; bearing in mind Derry are midway through the season so it'll probably take him five or six weeks to get into shape. I don't know what he's done in the offseason. He's such a good lad. My boys used to go to the games and he was brilliant with them. A brilliant character. "You can compare the National League with the League of Ireland and I'd say the League of Ireland is a little bit better. But Dipo is the type of player that the higher he goes the better he becomes and that's why I think he'll do well. He's got that presence about him. "When Adam Hinshelwood came in as [York] manager, he'd be in and out. Adam is about high intensity and pressing from the front and he would need to channel that into his game and that's up to Tiernan. That's what he needs to get used to. "If he adds that to his game, he'll be a real success. In possession, linking up play and getting into the box, he's quite good in the air so that side of it is no problem. It's the out of possession side he will have to work on. "But I think he'll be an absolutely fantastic asset to the club. Bear in mind he's not a young lad anymore. He's coming up to his prime. He'll score goals." "It will take him time which is the natural part of it but the supporters just have to be patient with him but he's proven it wherever he's been. He gets goals. "Living in Derry will help Dipo too. If he was in London, he would tend to get lost in it but Derry is a tight, small place I think he'll benefit from. I think he will fit into the culture and the city. I know what he gives and think he will be a great asset to Derry.