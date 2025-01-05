Limavady's manager Paul Ownes celebrates Saturday's Clearer Water Irish Cup victory over Larne. (Photo: Desmond Loughery - Pacemaker Press)

​Limavady United manager Paul Owens believes their shock Irish Cup success over Larne is deserved rewards after a period of sacrifice from his players and hopes the result can act as a “real springboard” for the rest of this season.

In what was the biggest upset of the fifth round, Owen’s side eliminated the reigning Premiership champions, who have reached the semi-finals in each of the last two seasons, after an extra-time strike from Ruairi Boorman sealed a 1-0 victory.

Limavady were only promoted back to the Championship ahead of the current campaign and are enjoying a stellar season, sitting second in the second-tier league and now face a trip to top-flight Crusaders over the sixth round.

"I’m obviously delighted but I think it’s a genuine reward for the players because, yes, we’re a part-time team playing in the Championship but there has been a real sacrifice over the Christmas period,” said Owens told BBC Sportsound following Saturday’s win. “We’ve been in every two days and it’s mental fatigue, even for me.

Limavady matchwinner Ruairi Boorman celebrates after the Clearer Water Irish Cup win over Larne. (Photo: Desmond Loughery - Pacemaker Press)

"These lads have had to sacrifice with no drink or carrying on with their families over Christmas. We’ve had a great return in the league but that reward they’ve got today… we went toe-to-toe with a full-time team.

"We didn’t sit off them, went and had a right rattle at them and even the fitness levels from us as a part-time team in extra-time; I thought in the first half of extra-time we started to gain ground and territory.

"We looked the fresher team and that’s massive credit to the players. It’s fully deserved and I’m delighted for everyone at the club.

"The scenes at the end when that goal went in and the amount of people that are here, it’s full credit to everybody involved with the club. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes.

Limavady's Micheal McCrudden celebrates with his young son after the victory over Larne. (Photo: Desmond Loughery - Pacemaker Press)

"The crowds are starting to build and you can see the momentum building around the town; even silly things like there being jerseys up in Tesco! Hopefully this is a real springboard to what can be an exciting end to the season.”

The draw means the Lowry brothers – Crusaders star, Philip, and Limavady’s summer recruit, Stephen – will face off at Seaview in another interesting aspect of a thrilling tie.

They’ve come up against each other before, including in 2018 when Stephen’s tackle while playing for Coleraine forced Philip off through injury – a clip which was viewed almost one million times on Soccer AM’s Facebook page and also featured on Sky Sports.

Limavady face three crunch Championship clashes before making the trip to Belfast as they take on league leaders Bangor, host third-placed Dundela and travel to Armagh City.

"My young boy sitting beside me told me it was Linfield so I don’t know who told him that!” laughed Owens. “I’m good mates with Phily Lowry so it’ll be an exciting game.

"There are three league games before that and I’ll be trying my best to get the players an extra night off this week because we’ve a big game in Bangor.

"We’ll try and enjoy this because the group has done a lot of good in winning the league. I’ve never had a scalp against a Premiership side and we were able to get the rewards today.”

The four remaining fifth-round ties postponed due to adverse weather conditions will be played on Tuesday, January 14 (7.45pm): Dollingstown v Ballyclare, Glenavon v Dundela, Institute v Loughgall, Moyola Park v Belfast Celtic.

The sixth-round draw (ties to take place January 31 and February 1): Ballinamallard Utd v Carrick Rangers, Bangor v Annagh Utd, Belfast Celtic or Moyola Park v Ards, Cliftonville v Glenavon or Dundela, Crusaders v Limavady Utd, Dollingstown or Ballyclare v Institute or Loughgall, Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine, Glentoran v Linfield.