Will Fitzgerald’s deflected early strike was enough for the Bit O’Red to secure North West bragging rights at the Showgrounds and McEleney conceded that Derry’s poor start is what in the end cost them, as the ten men deservedly held on for the win.

“It was a disappointing evening and I think we started the game poorly,” he insisted. “I don’t remember ever having an easy game down here, it’s always been a humdinger, it’s a North West derby and I think our start has cost us.

“I know Sligo started the game well and we were on the back foot. They got a goal, yes there might have been a bit of luck involved, but I think the overall picture, the start has cost us in the end.

Derry City's Adam O'Reilly gets away from Sligo Rovers captain David Cawley.

“They got a man sent-off and we didn’t capitalise on it, but it just wasn’t our night for a number of reasons. We just didn’t get going and I don’t know if we were a wee bit naive, I honestly can’t put my finger on it.

“We were on a really good run for a while but we’ve had a set-back against a team, where we should have been coming down here smelling blood, because they haven’t been on a great run themselves.

