The Candy Stripes must overturn a two goal deficit against an experienced Riga outfit in the Latvian capital if they're to keep alive their European hopes for the season.

It's an unlikely scenario based on the first leg tie at Brandywell where Riga punished the Foylesiders for defensive lapses and a moment of 'petulance' from striker Matty Smith who was given his marching orders on 67 minutes.

Higgins felt the tie hinged on key moments which went against his team with Icelandic referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson turning down a penalty claim for handball moments before the match official sent Smith to the stands for naively getting involved in a bust-up with Glody Ngonda when the ball went out for a throw-in deep in the Riga half.

Derry City striker Matty Smith pictured with Riga full back Glody Ngonda moments before being sent off at Brandywell. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

And while admitting his team didn't perform to their capabilities on the night, Higgins believes an early goal in Riga next Thursday night can swing the momentum in the tie.

Pointing to his team's remarkable away record in the league this season, unbeaten in nine of 11 matches on the road, Higgins is hoping they can produce their best form at the Skonto Stadium.

"I'm not giving up on anything," said Higgins. "We have the best away record in the League of Ireland as it stands at the minute. It will be interesting to go out there and get the first goal. If you concede a third it's done. We didn't. So we need to go over there with the intention of trying to get the first goal and hopefully we grow from that. I'm not ruling out anything.

"I'm not giving up on anything whatsoever," he continued. "If we go over here (to Riga) and play the way we can and get our noses in front then you never know."

If they are to cause an upset they must do so without the services of Smith who has been in top form of late, scoring twice in the previous three league matches.

Higgins wasn't happy with the referee's decision to send him off, a moment which changed the game, but he wasn't best pleased with the Scotsman's decision to get involved with the Congolese right-back, Ngonda who received a yellow card for his involvement in the incident.

The City boss was adamant when stating it was 'absolutely not a red card!'

"I've said to him (Smith), 'don't get involved.' It's petulance from Matty there's no doubt about it but you have to look at the incident, it's not a red card. He's silly to get involved. Our discipline this season has been exemplary, very, very good but there's no doubt about it. He's given them a decision to make and he's sent him off and I'll never know why.

"And then we have a penalty shout that he doesn't give but we weren't at our best by any stretch. It was key decisions within the game which swayed it in their favour.

"I think the first half was bitty. Both teams were scrappy. It was a poor game to be honest in the first half and it was a poor goal from us to give away. But I felt we were actually in the ascendancy whenever Matty got sent off. And I've watched it back and it is not a red card. Absolutely not a red card!

"On top of that, and I've watched it back again, we've had an absolute stone-wall penalty turned down after a handball. Key moments in the game. We weren't as good as we can be, far from it but there were still key moments in the game which turned the result in their favour.

"It was clear we were up against a good side as well and they've been around. I think they lost a playoff last year to get into the group stages so they've been around the block and have a lot of really good players but we know if we click next week and our best players perform to their capabilities then we can do something drastic.