Institute manager Kevin Deery gives instructions to Berti Brandon Diau.

Institute FC 2 Annagh United 6

INSTITUTE players were left red-faced with embarrassment after their heaviest defeat of the NIFL Championship season at the hands of Annagh United but manager Kevin Deery's complexion was blood-red with fury after his side's defensive collapse at Brandywell.

The club's fate in the bottom six of the Playr-fit Championship table was already sealed after last Tuesday's 3-2 reversal against Ards and while there was little to play for but pride for the remainder of the season, their sluggish first half display against Annagh on Saturday was indefensible.

Annagh still have a promotion play-off in their sights as the win took them to within four points of second placed Harland & Wolff Welders heading into the post-split fixtures and they took full advantage of 'Stute's malaise with four goal hero Stephen Murray given a helping hand with a string of defensive blunders.

Two goals in the opening eight minutes stunned the attendance and Annagh found themselves 4-0 up and seemingly home and hosed with just 24 minutes on the clock.

'Stute skipper Mikhail Kennedy stepped up to the fore to convert a penalty kick before curling a sensational free-kick into the top corner during a five minute spell at the end of the half which breathed new life into the 'Stute team which appeared to have flatlined.

It sparked a spirited fightback as 'Stute halved the deficit and while Brandon Diau headed off the post in the second half disaster struck in stoppage time as Annagh struck twice and sub Zach McAuley saw red for dissent to make it an afternoon to forget for the home support who will be expecting a response when they begin their post-split matches at home to Newington Youth on April 1st next.

Skipper Paul Finnegan kickstarted the hammering when he headed Jack Henderson's corner kick past Fintan Doherty on five minutes.

Three minutes later 'Stute failed to clear their lines and when the ball fell to Murray, the striker turned swiftly before curling into the bottom corner of the net. It was a disastrous start from Deery's troops who simply didn't get going.

'Stute fashioned a great chance to reduce the deficit on 18 minutes when Padraig Lynch found Aidan Hegarty inside the penalty area who took a touch before firing his shot under pressure over the crossbar.

It was Annagh who found the net next, however, when a lovely pass from Eoin Teggart sent Ryan Swan clean through and he clinically tucked the ball past the advancing Doherty and into the far corner.

Worse was to come for the home side who capitulated and Murray gleefully accepted the invitation to complete his brace on 24 minutes.

Swan got in behind again before attempting to find Murray at the back post. Caoimhin Porter attempted to clear but fluffed his lines and it fell to the striker who couldn't believe his luck at the back post and blasted into the net from close range.

Stephen Doherty did well to keep his footing in the middle of the park on the half hour mark before rifling a powerful effort which sailed narrowly wide of the mark.

Deery was infuriated on the touchline with his team's decision-making, lack of composure and final pass and made his first change of the afternoon after just 30 minutes with Hegarty making way for Zach McAuley.

It was looking very much a lost cause for a disjointed, disheartened 'Stute before a dramatic change of fortune with those two goals inside three minutes at the end of the first half.

The Annagh United bench were furious with both goals after controversial decisions from match referee Mark Mulligan.

When Brendan Barr sent a cross from deep back into a crowded penalty area towards Diau, the 'Stute centre half was shoulder charged by Lee Upton, allowing the keeper a clean catch. However, the match official pointed straight to the spot. Up stepped Kennedy who fired his spotkick straight down the mouth of the goal as Joel Little dived to his right.

It appeared nothing more than a consolation even with just 41 minutes on the clock but suddenly there was a glimmer of hope when Teggart was harshly adjudged to have fouled Dean Brown on the edge of the box.

It was a decision which could so easily have gone the other way but 'Stute certainly weren't complaining.

The skipper took control of the situation once again and produced a moment of brilliance when curling his 20 yard free-kick into the corner of the net leaving Little flat-footed. It added a semblance of respectability to the scoreline at the interval.

Kennedy forced an opportunity for his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second half when he chased down Lynch's knock-on but he fired high over the bar at an acute angle.

It was much better from 'Stute and when Diau found the run of Brown with a searching first time pass through the middle of the Annagh defence, his right footed strike was gathered by Little.

There was good pressure from 'Stute and from Porter's corner Shane Boyle's header at the back post deflected narrowly over for another corner on the hour mark. This time Porter's inswinging cross was dropped by Little but Annagh survived.

It was a much better start to the half from the home lot but for all their possession, they could so easily have been further behind on 66 minutes when Doherty dallied on the ball inside his own half and Annagh overturned. Substitute Scott McCullough slotted it through to Swan but from a tight angle he fired across the face of goal and wide.

Swan was in again moments later and it looked like a certain goal but somehow he fired over the bar from close range with Doherty just doing enough to put him off.

Porter tried his luck from the edge of the box after a neat turn and forced Little to turn it behind at his near post.

From the corner the ball was kept alive and Diau rose highest at the back post but his header struck the upright and the chance was lost.

If there was any doubt about the outcome of the match, that was put to bed two minutes into stoppage time when Murray completed his hat-trick with a deft lob over the head of Doherty.

It was a disastrous end to the match for 'Stute as they conceded a sixth following a defensive mix-up involving their keeper and full-back who were appealing for a free-kick out.

Annagh didn't wait for the referee to act and sub, Jamie Convie squared his pass across the six yard box where Murray was on hand to fire into the net from three yards for his fourth.

McAuley was shown a straight red card for disputing the decision with the referee afterwards.

It summed up a hugely disappointing week for 'Stute who will have to lift their form going into the split.

Institute: F. Doherty: Porter, Boyle, Diau, Quigley (Duffy 72); Brown, Barr (Aduaka 81), S. Doherty, Hegarty (McAuley 30); Lynch (Harris 72) ; Kennedy.

Annagh: Little; Kerr, Finnegan, Upton, Calvert; Teggart (J. Evans 78) Donnelly (McCullough 64), Henderson, Evans (Convie 64), Murray, Swan (Hoey 81).

Referee - Mark Milligan.