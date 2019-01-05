Dergview second half comeback ends Maiden City's Irish Cup run

Dergview 3, Maiden City 2

DERGVIEW came from behind against Intermediate League outfit, Maiden City to set up a meeting with holders, Coleraine in the sixth round of the Tennant's Irish Cup.

Defender, Lee McNulty rose highest to head home following a corner kick as Ivan Sproule's troops avoided a cup upset against the recently crowned North West Cup champions.

The Castlederg side were favourites to progress despite being rooted to the bottom of the Bluefin Sport Championship table.

And they made the perfect start when deservedly taking the lead on 20 minutes with a close range header from Simon McGlynn.

However, Maiden City, who had begun their Irish Cup campaign back in August with victory over Malachians, somehow got back into the game in first half stoppage time through Aaron Kerrigan.

A goalkeeping howler from Dergview debutante, Ruairi McElroy gave the visitors an unlikely lead on 56 minutes but Garth Falconer quickly spared the keeper's blushes ti get the home lot back on terms. And then on 73 minutes McNulty headed in the winner for the Championship side.

Dergview made a bright start and in the opening 60 seconds, former Finn Harps man, McGlynn ghosted past his man on the left flank and just as he was about to pull the trigger, Ethan Sweeney made a superb last ditch block.

The home side had the ball in the back of the net on six minutes when Andrew Sproule sent McGlynn clen through the middle of the Maiden City defence and he poked the ball past Conor Brady but the assistant referee flagged for offside.

Dergview continued to dominate and deservedly took the lead on 20 minutes. Philip Wallace crossed to the far post and when Garth Falconer headed back across goal, McGlynn nodded his effort into the bottom corner from six yards.

Maiden City were strugglimng to get out of their own half and Dergview came close to a second from a corner but Lee McNulty headed just wide on 33 minutes.

The visitors had their first shot on target on 38 minutes when a deflected effort from Matthew Duffy found its way safely into the hands of the keeper.

Paul Smith came so close to doubling Dergview's advantage in first half stoppage time with a low strike with his left foot but City keeper, Brady got the slightest of touches to turn it behind the far post.

Straight up the other end, Dergview failed to clear a cross from the left and it eventually fell to Kerrigan who struck on the half volley and it crept past Dergview keeper, Ruairi McElroy and into the bottom corner to equalise for the Derry side deep into first half stoppage time.

There was still time for another goal and Paul Smith came so close to finding the net as he lobbed the ball over the head of the Maiden City keeper on the edge of the penalty area but his effort on the volley was cleared off the line superbly by a visiting defender.

Six minutes into the second half the visitors were hanging on as Smith curled an effort onto the post from the right side of the penalty area.

The pressure continued and McGlynn had time to take a touch following a ball over the top but his shot was parried clear by Brady. The rebound fell to Smith and his strike was again beaten away by the Maiden City stopper.

Garth Falconer then somehow sent his glancing header wide from six yards as the Intermediate outfit again survived a big chance.

And the Castlederg men were made to rue those missed chances on 56 minutes as Oran Armstrong's corner kick towards the near post was bundled into his own net by keeper, McElroy who came flapping.

Dergview needed a quick response and it came from a corner kick three minutes later as Wallace's set-piece was flicked on by Lee McNulty and Falconer had time to slot the ball past Bray from six yards.

It wasn't long until the Championship outfit were back in front as Brady attempted to punch clear from a corner in a crowded penalty area but McNulty reacted well to head into the net off the post on 73 minutes.

It was a bitter blow for Maiden City who had held their own for much of the contest but it's Dergview who progresses to lift the gloom following a difficult league campaign.

Dergview: R. McElroy: P. Wallace, M. Buchanan, L. McNulty, G. Falconer; A. Sproule, B. Burns, M. Callaghan, A. Buchanan (M. Kirk 67), P. Smith (D. Aiken 80); S. McGlynn ( G. Doherty 88); Subs Not Used - D. Maxwell, T. Hegan, C. Crawford, J. Harpur.

Maiden City: C. Brady; R. Donnell (R. Lynch 19), R. Harkin, A. Walsh, J. Mullan; M. Duffy, E. Sweeney, D. McKeever, C. Downey (G. McDermott,66); A. Kerrigan, O. Armstrong (T. Mullan 84); Subs Not Used - J. Kee, J. Robinson.

Referee - Diarmuid Harrigan