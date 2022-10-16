Derry City will meet Shelbourne in the FAI Cup Final after booking their place in the November 13th showpiece with a hard fought victory over Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday. Roared on by a sell out crowd, goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh proved enough to secure Ruaidhri Higgins’ a narrow 2-1 win and ‘Journal’ photographer, George Sweeney, was there to capture it all.
Check out these 23 pics to see if George caught anyone you know . . .
1. Derry City players celebrate their FAI cup semi-final win over Treaty United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 013
Derry City players celebrate their FAI cup semi-final win over Treaty United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 013
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Derry City manager Ruairi Higgins and Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett place floral tributes,at Brandywell Stadium, in memory of the recent Cresslough tragedy. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 019
Derry City manager Ruairi Higgins and Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett place floral tributes at Brandywell Stadium, in memory of the recent Cresslough tragedy. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 019
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Treaty United’s Marc Ludden tackles Derry City’s Joe Thomson. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 011
Treaty United’s Marc Ludden tackles Derry City’s Joe Thomson. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 011
Photo: George Sweeney
4. 23 Images from Derry City's FAI Cup victory over Treaty United
Derry City fans celebrate the candy stripes win over Treaty United in the FAI cup semi-final at Brandywell Stadium on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 021
Photo: George Sweeney