Derry City will meet Shelbourne in the FAI Cup Final after booking their place in the November 13th showpiece with a hard fought victory over Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday. Roared on by a sell out crowd, goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh proved enough to secure Ruaidhri Higgins’ a narrow 2-1 win and ‘Journal’ photographer, George Sweeney, was there to capture it all.