News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A young Derry City fans celebrates the candy stripes win over Treaty United in the FAI cup semi-final at Brandywell Stadium on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 022

DERRY CITY: 23 images from the Candystripes' FAI Cup victory over Treaty United

Dublin, get ready for a red and white invasion!

By Michael WIlson
35 minutes ago

Derry City will meet Shelbourne in the FAI Cup Final after booking their place in the November 13th showpiece with a hard fought victory over Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday. Roared on by a sell out crowd, goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh proved enough to secure Ruaidhri Higgins’ a narrow 2-1 win and ‘Journal’ photographer, George Sweeney, was there to capture it all.

Check out these 23 pics to see if George caught anyone you know . . .

1. Derry City players celebrate their FAI cup semi-final win over Treaty United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 013

Derry City players celebrate their FAI cup semi-final win over Treaty United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 013

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. Derry City manager Ruairi Higgins and Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett place floral tributes,at Brandywell Stadium, in memory of the recent Cresslough tragedy. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 019

Derry City manager Ruairi Higgins and Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett place floral tributes at Brandywell Stadium, in memory of the recent Cresslough tragedy. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 019

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. Treaty United’s Marc Ludden tackles Derry City’s Joe Thomson. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 011

Treaty United’s Marc Ludden tackles Derry City’s Joe Thomson. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 011

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. 23 Images from Derry City's FAI Cup victory over Treaty United

Derry City fans celebrate the candy stripes win over Treaty United in the FAI cup semi-final at Brandywell Stadium on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 021

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Ruaidhri Higgins
Next Page
Page 1 of 6