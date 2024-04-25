Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Condemning the anti-social behaviour 'in and around the ground' on Friday night, the Brandywell club, who were also hit with a hefty fine, promised to put in place additional security measures ahead of its next home match against Shelbourne on Monday, May 6th.

The club is currently reviewing photographic and video evidence from the Rovers game in an attempt to identify any supporters involved in the disturbances which included a flare being ignited and thrown from the Lone Moor Road over the perimeter wall and onto the pitch.

Masked youths scaled the wall behind the Mark Farren Stand and threw missiles in the direction of the visiting Shamrock Rovers fans towards the end of the 3-1 defeat by the Dubliners, forcing a halt to proceedings on the pitch.

A flare is set of by Derry city supporters at a recent match at Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

A young Derry fan was then seen lifting a flare from in front of the away end and running almost the length of the pitch before dropping it and causing another fire on the artificial surface which was quickly extinguished but left scorch marks.

Rovers fans were asked to gather in the centre circle when the match concluded for their own safety as youths wearing facial coverings forced their way back into the stadium through the gates at the Lone Moor Road end before quickly exciting again without further altercations.

It was an embarrassing night for the Brandywell club in front of the RTE Cameras and the FAI's disciplinary body has warned that 'the same or similar' incidents will result in a partial stadium closure.

"Following incidents at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium during the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Derry City FC and Shamrock Rovers FC on Friday, 19 April 2024, an Independent Disciplinary Committee has imposed a suspended partial stadium closure at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium," read the FAI's statement.

Derry City players are dejected after defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

"The Independent Disciplinary Committee determined that if the same or similar offence occurs at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the course of the next home SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture, the sanction will become effective."The Independent Disciplinary Committee has also issued two fines relating to the above-mentioned incident and the incident involving a pyrotechnic on the field of play.

"The League of Ireland and FAI are committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials, staff and spectators at all our fixtures."

Derry City FC has also taken measures to ensure those ugly scenes are not repeated and issued the following statement condemning the actions of a small minority adding it's likely they will relocate a number of season ticket holders in Block K and L.

"Derry City Football Club accepts the ruling of the Independent Disciplinary Committee in relation to the events during and after the Shamrock Rovers game on 19th April 2024.

"The club condemns the scenes in and around the ground on Friday night and has cooperated fully with the Disciplinary Control Unit of the FAI.

"Since the events of last Friday, representatives of the club have met with several statutory agencies to discuss enhanced crowd control measures.

"In addition to the partial suspended stadium ban, the club has also been fined for the use of pyrotechnics in the ground. The club has made repeated requests in the past for supporters to cease the use of pyrotechnics. This behaviour continues to have a direct financial impact to the club as well a health and safety risk to all spectators.

"Additional controls were in place for the game against St Pats and further measures are to be introduced prior to the next home game.

"As a result of continued anti-social behaviour, the club needs to take additional measures to ensure that all supporters attending games in the Ryan McBride stadium can enjoy a safe and enjoyable match night experience.

"This is highly unfortunate and not a move the club takes lightly. It has however been forced on the club due to those recent events.

"The club is reviewing photographic and video evidence to seek to identify any supporters involved in this behaviour.

"The club is exploring all alternatives, but it is likely that a number of season ticket holders in Block K and L will need to be relocated to alternative locations to facilitate this.

When final decisions have been made, the club will be in contact with impacted season ticket holders."

Brandywell Stadium landlords Derry City and Strabane District Council have also been engaged in talks with Derry City FC and are currently assessing any potential damage to the pitch.