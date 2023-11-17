DERRY City has agreed a fee with FAI Cup champions St Patrick's Athletic for attacking midfielder Brandon Kavanagh who is set to leave the Brandywell club after two successful seasons.

The 23 year-old Dubliner was brought to the club by City boss Ruaidhri Higgins on December 2021 on a three-year deal, making the first of his 73 appearances in a 2-2 draw against Dundalk at Oriel Park on February 18th 2022.

He arrived on Foyleside after being part of Shamrock Rovers title winning squad that season, scoring his first goal for the club against the Hoops at Brandywell in an FAI Cup quarter-final win on September 2022 before going on to win the competition at the Aviva Stadium the following November.

It's understood City boss Higgins was reluctant to allow Kavanagh to leave this winter as he builds a squad capable of winning the title but the player was intent on seeking regular football despite making 36 appearances in all competitions this year. The two clubs are now discussing the finer details of the deal but the move is expected to be rubber stamped in the coming days.

Over the course of his time at the club he made almost as many appearances as a substitute (33) as he made starts (40). Six of those appearances were in European competition and the former Ireland U21 international also chipped in with nine goals over the two seasons including six this term.

He scored his final goal for the club against the team he's set to join in the 3-0 win over St Pat's at Brandywell in the final game of the season, playing 79 minutes before being replaced by Jordan McEneff who added the third that night.

Kavanagh's departure comes hot on the heels of winger Daniel Kelly's unveiling as Higgins' first piece of transfer business in the close season.

Kavanagh will be the third Derry player to depart the club for pastures new this month following in the footsteps of Cian Kavanagh and Evan McLaughlin.

Brandon Kavanagh in action against St Pat's Chris Forrester who he will join up with at Inchicore next season. Credit: Kevin Moore/mci