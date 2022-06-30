Higgins, who remains unbeaten against Keith Long’s side, has guided his team to a couple of late victories at Dalymount since his appointment last year.

In just his second game in charge, Cameron McJannet’s second half brace sealed the points, while earlier in the season, James Akintunde’s stoppage time header won the game in Dublin and Higgins would love a similar outcome tomorrow evening.

“We have scored from 89 minutes onwards in the last five games out of six times we have played Bohs,” he stated.

Derry City captain Eoin Toal continues to struggle with an ankle problem and is a major injury doubt for Friday's encounter at Bohemians. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

“There have always been late goals in the games and I think the last game we played them that I have been involved in was the only one out of the six games that there hasn’t been a goal in injury time, so both teams keep going right to the end.

“We have had a good habit of getting some late goals this season, so hopefully that continues.”

The Candy Stripes boss is expecting another close encounter and feels that in only two matches this season has he ever felt comfortable and relaxed during a game and even in the four matches his team lost they too were tight affairs.

“There are very few games in this league where you feel totally in control,” he added.

“Off the top of my head UCD at home and St Pat’s away, where we were 3-0 up at half-time and those are the only two games where we could breath and relax.

“We have lost four games this season and they have been by one goal, so there has been nothing in a lot of games in this league and I would expect Friday night to be no different.”

Derry have had some big wins at Dalymount in recent years and Higgins hopes that run can continue, but he knows it’s going to be a tough test for his players.

“It has been good and even as far back when I was playing for Derry, we always did well at Bohs, so hopefully that’s the same on Friday,” he said.

“Bohs are top side and if anybody who watched their game against Shamrock Rovers last week, they were the better team for large periods.

“For me their front five of (Dawson) Devoy, (Ali) Coote, (Liam) Burt, Promise Omochere and Junior (Ogedi-Uzokwe) it’s an absolute handful, they are really, really good and in my opinion they are right up there with the best attacking players in the league.

“We have to be right on it. I think it’s always a good game down at Dalymount and we’re looking forward to the game.”

The City manager also admitted that centre-back Eoin Toal isn’t likely to feature after only getting one half training sessions under his belt for the first time in a number of weeks.