Derry City announce fans won't be permitted to Brandywell next Monday due to rising Covid cases

There will be no fans at Monday night's game against St Pat's.

The Brandywell club had been in talks with relevant stakeholders since Monday in the hope spectators could return to the venue for the first time since February 28th 2020.

Club members were informed the club were continuing discussions with 'a range of stakeholders including Derry City and Strabane Distrtci Council, the Public Helath Authority and N.I Executive amongst others as regards this fixture.'

However, in a statement released this afternon the club said it was 'disappointed' the game against St Pat's would have to be played behind closed doors.

"Derry City Football Club is disappointed to have to inform supporters that no spectators will be permitted to attend our home game against St Patrick's Athletic on Monday night," read the statement.

"As advised earlier in the week, the club has been in consultation with the Public Health Authority (PHA) and Derry City/Strabane Council over the past few days following Monday's proposals from the NI Executive.

Based on the current high rates of covid-19 transmission in the city, the Medical Director at the PHA has recommended that supporters should not be permitted to attend at this time.

In the interest of the health and safety of supporters, players and staff it has been agreed therefore that Monday night's match should remain behind closed doors.

"We will continue to discuss a way forward with the relevant public authorities and will keep supporters informed of progress."

The decision has been met with frustrations among Derry fans who had hoped to return to the Lone Moor Road venue on Monday particularly with 1,000 spectators permitted to attend Friday's Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park.