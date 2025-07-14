Anthony Fennelly has been appointed Derry City's new goalkeeping coach.

​The Cork native, who had been been in the same role at Turners Cross, replaces Michael Dougherty who recently joined Coleraine.

As a player, Fennelly was part of the St Pats team who won the Premier League title in 1999 and he also has four First Division winners medals from various spells at Waterford, Cork, Dundalk and Athlone.

As well as the goalkeeping role he also spent several seasons as Assistant Manager at Limerick FC.

Speaking with the club website, Anthony, who also runs his own Fitness and Recovery Suite in Cork, said he had been really impressed since arriving at Derry City.

“I’ve been involved at Cork City on and off for the past 13 years so it probably looks like a bit of a leap from one end of the country to the other.

“The fact is though that there are so many similarities between the two clubs and indeed the two cities.

“I have been at the Brandywell many times in my career and it’s very much the same feel- the fans, the atmosphere and a real passion for their football club.

“After the new management team came in at Cork I had several offers from LOI clubs.

“In my conversation with Tiernan however, and looking at Derry City as a club, I was really taken with the plans they have for the future.

“Tiernan, Seamus and Andy Mitchell have a fantastic desire to drive the club forward and their experience is such a valuable part of that.

“From my early dealings with them I know that my opinions are taken seriously and that’s really important to any coach.

“They know how to work with people and when you get that level of respect, it makes you all the more determined to succeed.

“I’ve only been in a very short time but it’s clear to see that there’s a fantastic atmosphere in the group.

“We have real quality in the goalkeeping department- not just Brian and Arlo but genuine potential in the Academy too.

“I’m really looking forward to helping them try to bring success to Derry City over the next few seasons.”