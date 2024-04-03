Derry City's new remote goalkeeping analyst, Luka Pauk.

City's goalkeeping coach, Michael Dougherty, has been working closely with Jobs4football throughout the entire recruitment process, which attracted 85 candidates for the role.

"We are delighted to be bringing Luka on board; his knowledge of the specific goalkeeping position and its importance shone through during the application and interview process" explained Dougherty, "I have no doubt that he will be extremely valuable to the club, and our goalkeepers will benefit immensely. I would like to thank Jobs4football for their excellent management and support from start to finish throughout this process."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauk is a Croatian national who has studied in the American College system and holds an MSc in Sport Management. He has a playing background in the Croatian second tier and also in the USA and holds a UEFA ‘C’ licence and certifications in data analysis.

His appointment signifies a positive step forward for the goalkeeping department and provides Michael with the support needed to deliver more bespoke programs to improve the goalkeepers at the club.

The new Analyst said he was delighted to have come through the Jobs4football application process and was looking forward to working with the Candystripes.

"I am excited to start as a first team goalkeeper analyst for Derry City. Studying training and match performances by analysing video and data is a great passion of mine. I look forward to providing meaningful insights which will benefit our goalkeepers, coaches, and the whole team,” said Pauk.