​The FAI Cup holders take on the champions at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the traditional season curtain raiser which Reynolds feels is the perfect encounter leading into the league campaign.

City begin their 2023 league fixtures at St Patrick’s Athletic next Friday evening and Reynolds feels tomorrow evening’s clash against the Hoops will be a ‘proper game’.

"We’re taking this Friday night's game really serious,” he insisted, “Rovers coming to town at a probably packed Brandywell. It’s a game we badly need because the tempo will be really high.

Alan Reynolds, Derry City assistant boss talks to midfielder Sadou Diallo during pre-season training.

"All these pre-season games have done my head in to be honest as there’s no bite to them, they’re flat. Even when you’re a coach or manager you’re looking to be motivated and we will be on Friday.

"Obviously having the boss (Ruaidhrí Higgins) back will be a big help to everyone, so all eyes are on Friday.

"I watched Rovers twice over the weekend and they’re in a good place. They had a boy (Markus) Poom playing in the midfield, who was really impressive and Johnny Kenny up front.

"They also played a different way; they played two strikers and it wasn’t as possession based as we’ve seen of them, but they’re still very strong.”

Derry look set to be missing captain Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan, while defensive pair Ronan Boyce and Cameron McJannet are also extremely doubtful.

"The likes of Patrick and Dummigan, they’ll possibly be back for St Pat’s and we’re waiting on Ronan Boyce,” he added. "At the minute we’re light but at some stage hopefully we’ll have them all back.

"I’m delighted we have the Rovers game because pre-season has been long. Players are itching for a competitive game which we see Friday night’s game as because there are no hiding places.

"Are we where we want to be at the minute? We’ll see on Friday, but it’s a great game to have.