Derry City battle hard for point at Bohemians

Bohemians 0-0 Derry City

Derry City produced a battling display to earn a point against in-form Bohemians.

While Barry McNamee missed the best chance of the game in the second half; for long periods after the break the Dubliners were on top, so a share of the spoils was a fair result.

As expected Declan Devine went with the same starting eleven, which hammered by Cork City on Friday night, but Darren Cole did return to the squad and was on the bench.

The home side made four changes to their team which won at Waterford, with Darragh Leahy, Scott Allardice, Ryan Graydon and Andy Lyons all starting.

Derry were inches away from taking a sixth minute lead as Ciaron Harkin's long range strike, which had Bohs keeper James Talbot beaten, whistled just over the bar.

After that Harkin strike the visitors continued to play on the front foot and they certainly were enjoying themselves in the sunshine in the early stages, but couldn't break the deadlock early on, despite some neat passing moves.

On 30 minutes some clever skill by ex-Derry midfielder Keith Ward, saw him get away from Gerardo Bruna on two occasions, before seeing his 25 yard strike saved by Peter Cherrie.

Minutes later Derry went close themselves as a quick passing move ended with Parkhouse finding Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, who cut in front left before seeing his shot from the edge of the box, which had Talbot beaten, take a slight deflection it's way past the left hand post.

Talbot was called into action again on 42 minutes as a clever pass by Greg Sloggett released Gerardo Bruna, but the Argentinian's shot was straight at the Bohs keeper.

Ward went close early in the second half, as Eoin Toal's poor headed clearance fell perfectly for the midfielder on the edge of the box, but his dipping shot sailed over.

Just after the hour mark Derry wasted a great chance when McNamee won possession high up the pitch but his attempted cut-back to Harkin, was saved by an alert Talbot.

Derry missed a golden chance on 71 minutes as Sloggett feed Parkhouse, who's close range strike was saved by an out-rushing Talbot, the keeper deflected Ogedi-Uzokwe's follow-up effort straight into McNamee's path, but the skipper side footed wide with the goal at his mercy.

Bohs, who dominated for long periods of the second half, were inches away from taking all three points on 81 minutes, but Ward's fantastic 30 yard free-kick was kept out by a diving Cherrie.

Bohemians: Talbot, Lyons, Barker (Kirk 40), Finnerty, Leahy; Allardice (McCourt 57), Levingston; Wade-Slater, Ward, Graydon (Byrne 85); Swan.

Derry City: Cherrie, McDonagh, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Bruna, Sloggett, Harkin; Ogedi-Uzokwe, Parkhouse (Cole 78), McNamee (Delap 72).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).