Derry City's title ambitions have suffered a major blow after it was revealed Cameron Dummigan will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder, who has also filled in at right-back for the Candy Stripes in recent weeks, limped out of last week's crucial 1-0 victory over Waterford at The RSC on 65 minutes with scans this week confirming the Lurgan native will miss the last eight games of the title run-in.

"We've had a major setback this week," admitted Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins ahead of this Friday's trip to Galway United, "It looks like Cameron Dummigan's season is potentially over.

"He picked up a nasty hamstring injury last Friday night against Waterford. It's really, really disappointing news but it's part of football and going into the business end of the season it will give someone else an opportunity to step up."

OUT: Cameron Dummigan has been ruled out for the remainder of Derry City's season with a hamstring injury. Photograph: George Sweeney

Higgins admitted the loss of Dummigan, who missed the early part of last season with a serious hamstring injury, was a blow but said he was confident his squad could cope with his absence.

"We only got the results late last night (Tuesday) so I haven't actually spoken to Cameron. It's a blow to him and a blow to us but we have genuine quality in that area, albeit different types of players, but I'm sure we'll be okay.

"It'll be a very similar squad to last week that's available," he added looking forward to the trip to Eamonn Deacy Park, "Ronan Boyce is back now in full training and doing well, so that that'll give us a boost as well."