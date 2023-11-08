RUAIDHRI Higgins reckons it would've been 'a stretch' to expect Derry City to capture the signature of Shamrock Rovers star striker Rory Gaffney from under the noses of the league champions.

Gaffney has reportedly agreed a new one-year contract extension with the Dubliners but Higgins admitted the Candy Stripes had been in contact with the player's representatives regarding a potential move to Foyleside.

That bold move was made more in hope than expectation with the player's contract expiring at the end of the season and considering Rovers are seeking a record-breaking five titles in a row, Higgins says it was unlikely that Gaffney would've switched to one of the club's main rivals.

He refuses to dwell on missing out on potential targets and didn't waste any time in shifting his focus to other available players in an effort to bolster his attacking line-up, revealing the club is 'close' to bringing in a new signing.

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney was a target for Derry City.

"There were a couple of conversations had with his representative," admitted Higgins. "We were obviously fighting with [Rovers] up until the last few weeks so it was mainly [talks] with his agent.

"Listen, they are going for five in a row and I always felt it would be a stretch. It is what it is. We move on and we have other targets that we are actively pursuing and we're on it and trying to make sure we go into next season with a team that's capable of winning the league."

A proven goalscorer remains the priority for Higgins and following the departure of striker Cian Kavanagh, it's clear the City boss is making room for the arrival of another attacking option with Jamie McGonigle, Danny Mullen and the injured Colm Whelan now his only recognised strikers.

Dundalk hitman Pat Hoban has been told he's free to leave Oriel Park despite being under contract until the end of next season and the experienced striker has made it clear he's ready to move on.

Higgins refused to be drawn on the identity of any potential targets and expects Derry to be linked with no shortage of players during the close season although he doesn't expect any imminent arrivals through the Brandywell gates.

"I think every club in the world is looking for one of them [goalscorer] and we're no different," added Higgins. "Again, it's getting the right profile. Someone who knows how to win and someone who knows how to put the ball in the back of the net and take the team to the next level.

"We're close to one [signing) and we've made no secret we're in the market for a certain type of player but I don't think we need wholesale changes. We've been very good defensively. We've controlled matches and created opportunities so a lot of the facets of our game are really strong. We just need to bring in a couple to take us to the next step.

"I think quality is what we need and to make sure we start the season with a slightly stronger squad than we started this season with and I'm confident we can do that. We need a certain type of player. We've got a lot of really good players here. I feel from the summer onwards we played some exceptional football, particularly in Europe.

"When you look at Europe, the majority of the time we had our best players available and on the pitch which is no real coincidence. So we need to keep our best players fit and add one or two more to supplement that."

Regarding speculation Derry could be ready to swoop for Hoban, he responded: "I've heard that one flying around as well but until we have someone in the door we won't be making any comment.

"There's no centre forward imminent at the moment but we're working extremely hard in the background and having conversations with people so let's see how it goes over the next few weeks. I don't expect anything within the next week or so anyway."

