Derry City boss 'amazed' as Will Patching misses out on Player of the Month accolade

Will Patching netted twice to earn Derry City three points away to Drogheda before the break.

The on loan playmaker has been instrumental in Derry’s recent resurgence, scoring three goals during last month’s series of games, but the 22 year-old came second to Sligo Rovers’ midfielder Greg Bolger in the voting while Drogheda’s Gary Deegan came third.

Higgins, a big fan of Sligo skipper Bolger, felt Patching ‘deserved’ the award for his outstanding performances last month.

“I think Greg Bolger is a fantastic player and has been for a very long time in this league but, for me, Will Patching deserved ‘Player of the Month’. No disrespect to Greg or anyone at Sligo Rovers because they’ve been absolutely brilliant this year and deserve to be where they are in the league.

"They’re winning games and Greg has been a huge part of that. I haven’t been at all the Sligo games either but I would be amazed if anyone has shown better form than Will.