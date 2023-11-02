Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Shamrock Rovers star striker Rory Gaffney is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a potential move to Foyleside in the close season while Dundalk's record goalscorer Pat Hoban is another rumoured to be on Higgins' radar after the Galwegian was told he would be allowed to leave for the right price.

Higgins admitted he was aware of the speculation but quickly side-stepped questions on potential targets, making it clear he wouldn't discuss any comings or goings until Derry finished the season on Friday night at home to St Patrick's Athletic.

It's no secret Higgins is hoping to bolster his attacking options having come up short in their title challenge once again this season and Dundalk winger Daniel Kelly is another rumoured to be on the way to the Candy Stripes.

Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney, pictured up against Ronan Boyce at Brandywell, has been linked with a move to Foyleside.

The City boss insists his recruitment drive has been an ongoing process but he's preparing himself for 'silly season' when all sorts of rumours are thrown around social media platforms.

"In terms of recruitment and all that, it never ever stops," said the City boss. "Even during the busiest times of the year you're always looking at 'how can we improve this?' and 'how can we improve that? How can we improve on the pitch and off the pitch?'

"But it is 'silly season' in the sense that everyone, all the names are flying around and this is happening and that's happening. You get a good giggle at it at times but of course we're working hard in the background.

"We know the areas we need to improve. A lot of our stuff as a team has been good. We haven't conceded many goals. I know we still have a game to play at home but we've conceded eight goals at home in 17 matches which is an outstanding record.

Derry’s Shane McEleney and Patrick Hoban of Dundalk. Photo by ©Ciaran Culligan

"Defensively we haven't given up many goals. We've controlled a lot of matches, we've created opportunities but just haven't been ruthless enough and that's the bottom line. We know that needs to change for us to take the next step as a team."

Certainly two of the league's top strikers over recent years, Gaffney and Hoban would remedy that need for more firepower next season but Higgins batted off questions about potential interest in either player.

"I've heard those rumours myself as well. We will focus on the game on Friday against St Pat's and then we'll talk more about players that we're retaining and players that we will be potentially bringing into the club."

Derry defender Mark Connolly has played alongside Hoban while at Dundalk for the first six months of the 2022 season.

He’s also played against Gaffney and the Monaghan man admits it would be ‘silly’ not to investigate the possibility of bringing players of that experience and quality to the club.

"With Pat Hoban and Rory Gaffney, there's loads of speculation about who is going to come to the club but I haven't a clue about the ins and outs.

"What I can say is that they're two players, for any team in the league, they're record speaks for itself.

