Derry City boss plans talks with Cliftonville's on loan defender Conor McDermott

DERRY CITY boss, Declan Devine is planning a trip to Solitude in the coming weeks to watch Conor McDermott and hopes to sit down for talks about the right back's return to Brandywell for the 2020 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

McDermott has been in excellent form for Cliftonville since making his loan move in the summer and hit the headlines at the weekend with a sensational strike from the halfway line against Warrenpoint.

That wonder strike went viral as he controlled a high ball, produced a deft flick over the head of an opponent and then sent an outrageous shot over the head of the back-pedalling keeper and into the net.

Reds boss, Paddy McLaughlin rates the Northern Ireland U21 international as one of the 'best right backs in the country'. And while he will be hoping he can keep the Derry man at Solitude until the end of the Dankse Bank Premiership season as high flying Cliftonville battle for the title, his Derry City counterpart, Devine claims he will be keeping a close eye on the defender in the coming weeks.

Devine, of course, is currently without a right back with out of contract, Darren Cole sidelined long term with a cruciate injury.

The City boss had hoped the Culmore lad could rekindle his best form by playing regularly in the Irish League top flight and he hopes McDermott will be ready to 'push on' at the club.

Asked whether he reckoned McDermott, who has another year left on his current City deal, would be returning in January, Devine responded in the affirmative.

"I hope so," said Devine. "Conor was put out on loan to get him game-time. He had a horrific injury that took its toll on Conor but he's doing great with Cliftonville.

"I'll be up watching now in the next couple of weeks and we'll sit down with Conor. "Conor has a year left on his contract with Derry so ultimately he's a Derry City footballer.

"It's great he's doing well in the Irish League but we've got to make sure when Conor comes back to Derry in January he's coming back as a player who's prepared to work hard and push on for Derry City."

McDermott indicated recently that he hopes to return to Brandywell for the 2020 season and was expecting talks with Devine over the coming weeks.

“As I said I’ll have a chat with Derry in the next couple of weeks and then take it from there," he said during a recent interview.

He's certainly found a new lease of life at Solitude and his goal of season contender at the weekend will no doubt have reminded Devine what the player is capable of.