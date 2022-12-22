Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins and goalkeeper Brian Maher nominated for awards
Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has been nominated for the SSE Airtricity/ Soccer Writers Ireland Men's Personality of the Year 2022.
The Limavady man is up against Shamrock Rovers trio Stephen Bradley, Rory Gaffney and Andy Lyons. Shelbourne boss Damien Duff and Cork City manager Colin Healy.
While Brian Maher has be shortlisted for 2022 SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Goalkeeper of the Year.
The former Republic of Ireland U21 net-minder is up against Shamrock Rovers’ Alan Mannus and Dundalk’s Nathan Shepperd.
The awards will be presented at a banquet in Dublin’s Burlington Hotel, on Saturday January 14, 2023.
Meanwhile Derry’s December Monthly Draw took place this week with a few extra prizes.
The first prize of £850 went to Martin White, second prize of £300 was won by Mark Neeson; Ciaran Doherty claimed £200 for third prize and £100 fourth prize went to Bridie McCormick.
The fifth and sixth prizes of Derry City jerseys went to Jim Devlin and Tony O’Donohoe.