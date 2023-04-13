​The Derry City boss recently insisted he wouldn't make any 'knee-jerk' reactions when replacing Alan Reynolds who returned to Waterford for family-related reasons.

Higgins went the entire season without appointing an assistant in 2021 and still managed to guide the club from bottom position in the league to secure European football in what was considered a remarkable feat in his first year in management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, appointing Reynolds' successor has now become a priority to shoulder some of the burden given the Derry supremo's recent personal circumstances.

Filling the vacant role, it's fair to say, is more important now than ever before and therefore an interim assistant coach could perhaps be a viable option for Higgins who remains locked in talks with potential long-term candidates.

It’s unlikely an assistant, in whatever guise, will occupy a place beside Higgins in the dugout at Oriel Park this Sunday, but it’s clear the City manager wants his business done as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin rejected the advances from his hometown club in 2021 but the Creggan man’s name is once again among the rumoured options for Higgins alongside ex-Harps and City assistant coach Paul Hegarty.

Higgins, who refused to identify his potential targets, explained he's still engaged in talks and hopes to have someone in place imminently.

Derry City manager Ruaidhi Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 88

The Limavady man did stress, however, he was prepared to play the long game to ensure he got the right man on a long term basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll see but I'm going to take my time," he said when asked if there could be a new face in the dugout against Dundalk this weekend.

"I might possibly bring someone in, in the interim period. "I might bring someone in short-term," he added.