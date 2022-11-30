Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins 'excited' as ex- UCD striker Colm Whelan signs for Brandywell club

The 22 year-old former Ireland U21 international has been prolific in front of goal during his time at the Belfield, netting 44 times in 66 games for the Students.

Whelan, from Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny ruptured his cruciate midway though the 2022 season but as he returns to full fitness, Higgins can't wait to add him to his mouth-watering attacking options for next year.

"We are delighted to welcome Colm to the club - he is a player with an extremely bright future in the game," said Higgins. "He has a lot of games under his belt at such a young age and has a fantastic goal scoring record.

"Myself and the staff are really excited to get working with Colm and helping him develop further at Derry City."

Whelan, who was attracting interest from Lincoln and Shamrock Rovers this season, said he can't wait to get started.

"I can't wait to get started and can promise supporters a lot of hard work and hopefully a lot of goals."