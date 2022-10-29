The Limavady man wants his squad to finish the league season strongly and prove why they deserve to be in the starting line-up for the Aviva showdown against Shelbourne next month.

The Candy Stripes travel to Shamrock Rovers on Sunday with Stephen Bradley’s men lifting their third Premier Division title in a row after the game. However, Higgins wants to see his squad produce the goods at Tallaght Stadium.

The City boss, who has won the FAI Cup twice as a player during his time on Foyleside, says he expects his players to stake their claim for a place in the starting 11.

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins insists FAI Cup final places are still up for grabs.

"It’s definitely not set in stone in terms of what the team is going to be so we need players to step up and stake their claim,” he insisted, "By no means have we got a team in our heads for the final, it's there for people if they want it so we'll see over the next couple of league games who puts their best foot forward. We'll pick the team based on that.”

Apart from long term injury victim Ciaron Harkin, the Derry boss is hopeful that he’ll have a fully fit squad to choose from for the final.